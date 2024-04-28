The second edition of TECHNO MEET, hosted by the Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG), brought industry leaders, tech companies, solution experts and innovators together to explore the transformative potential of techno collaborations in the financial sector.

The event, held at the Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai, served as a platform for attendees from exchange houses, banks and financial institutions to engage in discussions, presentations, and interactive workshops. The agenda delved into the latest trends, innovations and challenges shaping the industry’s future. Participants explored innovative solutions, new partnerships and addressed common challenges to advance the financial system.

Highlighting the session, Mr. Mehdi Tazi of Lean Technologies delivered a pivotal keynote speech that captured the collective focus of the event. Mr. Osama Al Rahma FERG, ex-Chairman and Advisor to the Board addressed the conference with the welcome notes.

Mr. Osama said: “I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to all participants and speakers whose contributions have been instrumental in the success of TECHNO MEET 24. Building on the success of the previous edition and the overwhelming response to this year's conference highlights the significance of technology in shaping the future of finance. We are delighted to see the enthusiastic engagement of industry stakeholders and look forward to driving further collaboration and innovation within our sector."

Discussions spanned from Open Finance and Open Banking to the transformative capabilities of Artificial Intelligence. Attendees actively participated in dialogues, exploring the latest advancements propelling innovation in the financial sector. Mr. Noushad contractor (Fable Fintech), Mr. Abhimanyu Hooda (Enterprise Works), Mr. Navin Gupta (Crystal Intelligence), Mr. Joseph Cleetus (FERG Fintech Subcommittee) contributed invaluable insights and perspectives.

The event also highlighted the importance of Digital Transformation and its impact on financial services. Participants delved into critical aspects such as Data Protection and Customer Ownership, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding consumer interests in an increasingly digitized environment. Sessions dedicated to AML, Compliance, Risk and Governance, provided insights into regulatory frameworks, and ensuring the integrity and stability of financial systems.

Technical presentations from Remitex Technologies, EFR & Mercury were one of the key highlights of the event. Each speaker enriched the dialogue with their strategic visions for integrating technology in advancing the financial landscape.

Event concluded with the vote of thanks from Mr. Imad Ul Malik (Join Treasurer of FERG). As TECHNO MEET 24 concludes, FERG remains dedicated to encouraging innovation, collaboration, and propelling the exchange house industry forward through strategic partnerships and technology-driven initiatives.

About FERG

FERG is an officially registered business group endorsed by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, which supports and promotes various activities within the private sector in the UAE. The group serves as a platform for sharing knowledge and expertise, acting as a representative for the industry when engaging with regulatory bodies and government entities, advocating for the interests and opinions of its members. By streamlining operational regulations, FERG strives to create a more favourable business environment for money exchange services, encouraging growth and advancement within the UAE.

The group brings together a wide number of companies engaged in money exchange and remittance services. This collaborative platform unifies both large-scale enterprises with extensive branch networks and smaller single-branch outlets, enabling them to work together for their shared benefit. By pooling resources and expertise, FERG promotes mutual advantages and cultivates a cooperative atmosphere among its members.

