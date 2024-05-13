France's state-owned energy giant EDF on Monday said it had secured new bank loans worth around 5.8 billion euros ($6.24 billion) to finance nuclear maintenance projects.

"The funds lent will be dedicated to the refinancing of the investments in the existing nuclear fleet in France in relation to their lifetime extension, as defined in EDF's Green Financing Framework", EDF said.

The loans have maturities of between three and five years. ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by GV De Clercq)



