Sharjah: Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), recognized the exceptional achievements of 33 students with individual awards and 24 groups with group awards during the Annual Student Appreciation Awards ceremony on May 9 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Center in Sharjah. The event was attended by more than 650 AUS students, acknowledged for their contributions to extracurricular activities throughout the year.

The Annual Student Appreciation Awards honors AUS students for their active involvement and leadership across the spectrum of the university’s extracurricular programs. AUS students can choose from more than 100 student clubs, over 30 sports teams and numerous community service opportunities. Recognized for their dedication and leadership, the students honored at this event significantly enhance campus life and extend the university’s impact into the broader community.

Among the evening’s highlights were a video presentation by the Office of Student Affairs (OSA) that showcased a variety of student-led events and initiatives, a recap of AUS Global Day 2024 and vibrant cultural dance performances.

Faisal Abu Abed, a mechanical engineering student and Vice President of the Student Council, was honored at the Student Council Awards. He shared his thoughts on the opportunities provided by AUS.

"AUS has provided me with many successful moments. Hard work here truly pays off; if you work diligently, you'll witness consecutive achievements. Being part of the Student Council was an enriching experience as it allowed me to contribute to creating an ideal environment for students. I advise all students to seize every opportunity at AUS because each one is a step towards success,” he said.

Through recognitions such as the Annual Student Appreciation Awards, AUS celebrates the diverse talents and dedication of its students. By supporting students’ extracurricular endeavors, AUS not only enhances the individual student experience but also helps cultivate future leaders and innovators.

For more information on the awards, visit www.aus.edu/life-at-aus/student-life/student-affairs/awards-and-recognition.

Video Link: https://we.tl/t-fnJdNgkCRK