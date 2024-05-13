PHOTO
Two people were killed in shelling of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Russian-installed mayor Alexei Kulemzin said on Monday. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Russian-installed mayor Alexei Kulemzin said on Monday
PHOTO
Two people were killed in shelling of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Russian-installed mayor Alexei Kulemzin said on Monday. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.