ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) ranked as the top financial institution for customer experience excellence and the second across all sectors in the latest annual survey conducted by KPMG Lower Gulf.

According to the KPMG’s annual Customer Experience Excellence (CEE) report: ADCB's rise in the KPMG Customer Excellence rankings is a testament to its holistic approach to customer satisfaction, one that combines excellent service, diverse product offerings, technological innovation, operational efficiency, and a strong focus on security and trust.

A customer-first ethos is embedded across ADCB’s organisation while strong performance is driven through regular customer excellence forums, reflecting the importance of customer experience excellence. ADCB has continuously invested in advanced technology to support its growing customer base while recognising the importance of personal interaction with customers.

As part of ADCB’ focus on building a future ready bank, it continues to invest significantly in its digital transformation programme driving scalable growth, higher productivity, and enhanced customer experience.



