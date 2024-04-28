The conference will bring together a range of speakers under the theme “Future-ready IPAs: Navigating Digital Disruption and Sustainable Growth”

Riyadh – The Saudi Investment Promotion Authority (SIPA) is proud to announce Saudi Arabia will host the 28th World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) World Investment Conference November 25 to 27, 2024 in Riyadh.

The conference, themed “Future-ready IPAs: Navigating Digital Disruption and Sustainable Growth,” will bring together leaders from investment promotion agencies, corporates, multilateral institutions and other stakeholders to discuss global investment trends and opportunities.

His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, said Saudi Arabia's selection as a host nation in the Middle East for the World Investment Conference underscored the Kingdom's position as a global investment hub.

“We are honored to be welcoming the global investment community to Saudi Arabia. Our strategic location at the crossroads of three continents, coupled with our world-class investment ecosystem and long-term political and economic stability, has seen the Kingdom develop into a global investment hub. The World Investment Conference will serve as a platform to showcase our nation's potential and forge partnerships that will shape the global investment landscape for years to come,” Al-Falih said.

Speaking on the announcement Ismail Ersahin, Executive Director & CEO, WAIPA said the following: “WAIPA is honored that the 28th WAIPA World Investment Conference will be held in Riyadh, a city with a rich history and culture. With each edition, the WIC reaffirms its status as a guiding force for sustainable and inclusive development. We are convinced that together with our host SIPA, the #28thWIC will be an impactful gathering aimed at the future-readiness of IPAs.

We commend the remarkable vision and leadership of His Excellency the Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and His Excellency Ibrahim AlMubarak, CEO of the Saudi Investment Promotion Authority SIPA, for their commitment to fostering a conducive environment for investment and economic prosperity and extend our heartfelt gratitude for their gracious hospitality and invaluable support in ensuring the success of this momentous event.”

Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s economic growth and diversification blueprint, has seen the economy grow by 60 percent since 2017 and the non-oil economy approach 50 percent of GDP.

This has been driven by a 52-percent increase in the stock of foreign direct investment and a 337-percent increase in FDI inflows since 2017.

Further investment in the Kingdom is being driven by giga projects such as NEOM, the Red Sea and Qiddiya as well as the hosting of Expo 2030 and the AFC Asian Cup.

Also supporting investment is the Kingdom’s world-class business environment, which sees Saudi Arabia ranked first for funding for technological development and second for the development and application of technology, according IMD’s World Digital Competitiveness Rankings.

Hosted since 1995, the World Investment Conference is the flagship event of WAIPA, the main global body representing investment promotion agencies.

The annual conference provides a unique opportunity for stakeholders to exchange insights and best practices and forge collaborations that drive economic development worldwide.

About the Saudi Investment Promotion Authority

The Saudi Investment Promotion Authority (SIPA) is the entity responsible for promoting investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, to attract and facilitate domestic and foreign direct investment into the country. As the primary contact for investors, SIPA provides essential information and comprehensive support to streamline the investment process in the Kingdom.

About WAIPA

The World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) is the premier global organization representing IPAs from over 100 countries. Established in 1995 at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva, WAIPA is dedicated to empowering and supporting IPAs in attracting, facilitating, and advocating investments. Serving as the primary knowledge hub for IPAs worldwide, WAIPA is deeply committed to assisting nations in achieving economic development, fostering job creation, and facilitating technology transfer through sustainable FDI. In close collaboration with its Consultative Committee members including UNCTAD, UNIDO, UNWTO, ILO, OECD, the World Bank, ICC and IEDC, WAIPA strives to advance these objectives on a global scale.