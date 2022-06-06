Riyadh, SA – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, has announced the SANS Summer Dunes 2022 training program, to be held in person at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention Centre, from June 18 to June 23, 2022. During SANS Summer Dunes 2022, participants will benefit from immersive training to mitigate even the most complex cyber-attacks using actionable digital forensic acquisition tactics taught by industry-level professionals.

"You can’t protect the unknown," says Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at SANS Institute. “Cybercrime on computer systems and within business networks must be anticipated by all enterprises. Analysts that can examine fraud, insider threats, industrial espionage, employee misuse, and computer intrusions have never been in more demand. Corporations, governments, and law enforcement agencies are increasingly relying on experienced forensics specialists to conduct investigations, recover essential information from computers, and, most importantly, get to the source of the crime. SANS is educating the next batch of the world's greatest digital forensic professionals, incident responders, and media exploitation experts capable of piecing together what happened on computer systems second by second to assist in the resolution of these cases.”

The courses offered at SANS Summer Dunes are FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis, conducted in person, by Lee Whitfield and FOR498: Battlefield Forensics & Data Acquisition, also in person, by Kevin Ripa. Both are active cybersecurity practitioners and certified instructors at SANS Institute.

Understanding forensic capabilities is a core component of information security. Through a series of hands-on laboratory exercises, FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis focuses on building in-depth digital forensics knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems. FOR498, a digital forensic acquisition training course, provides the necessary skills to identify the many data storage mediums in use today, and how to collect and preserve this data in a forensically sound manner despite how and where it may be stored. It covers digital acquisition from computers, portable devices, networks, and the cloud.

Standard classes at this event will take place at the following times: 09:00 - 17:00 AST (Arabian Standard Time) and 10:00 - 18:00 GST (Gulf Standard Time), including breaks.

Delegates attending SANS Summer Dunes 2022 can benefit from a discounted hotel rate at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention Centre by clicking this link: CPRDC Reservation. Upon booking, please choose the rate reference as “SANS Institute”. The discounted rate is applicable from the booking dates of June 16 to 23, 2022 for limited slots.

Those who register for SANS Secure Middle East 2022 will also be eligible to participate in an exclusive NetWars Tournament, a set of interactive learning scenarios that allow participants to practice in-depth cybersecurity techniques in isolated and monitored environments.

For more information on SANS Summer Dunes 2022, please click here.

