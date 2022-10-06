Sharjah: The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) has announced it is participating in the 50th edition of the " Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show", which kicked off yesterday, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the five-day event will continue until October 9th, 2022.

Taking part in the prestigious regional event through a special stand, SAIF Zone showcases a combination of incentives, competitive services and investment options available to investors. Additionally, it will introduce exhibitors and visitors to the attractive investment opportunities in Sharjah’s gold and jewellery industry.

Through its presence in the show, the free zone also aims to promote the Gold, Diamonds and Commodities Park, which offers exceptional facilities, high-quality services as well as meaningful investment opportunities for investors and dealers of precious stones wishing to expand their presence in promising markets, and export to international markets.

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, stressed that the free zone is very keen to attend major local, regional and international events to promote SAIF Zone as one of the fastest growing in the Middle East and attract international investors from around the world; hence we are taking part in the show.

“Over the course of the event, we will focus on promoting SAIF Zone’s world-class facilities, services and competitive perks provided in accordance with international best practices to cement Sharjah’s leading position in the gold and precious gems industry.

We will take advantage of the business meetings that we hold under the umbrella of our stand to show our guests the competitive services rendered to investors by the Gold, Diamonds and Commodities Park to forge new partnerships, draw major investments to the emirate and discuss the establishment of new projects in this vital sector,” Al Mazrouei said.

