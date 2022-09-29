SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company (SABIC AN) highlighted its initiatives toward environmental protection, global food security, and sustainable practices during its participation as a principal sponsor in the 12th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference in Dubai on September 28-29.

The conference held under the theme ‘Resolving Global Food Challenges with Agri-Nutrients’ was attended by industry leaders and experts to share best practices, exchange ideas, discuss the most pressing global challenges facing the agri-nutrient sector, and recommend strategies and solutions.

Delivering a speech under the title “Resolving Global Food Challenges: The Critical Role of the GCC Agri-Nutrients Industry,” Abdulrahman Shamsaddin, SABIC AN CEO, said, “The GCC Agri-Nutrients industry is supplying the most vulnerable regions in terms of food crisis. However, the region’s agri-nutrients suppliers have developed and found market solutions to increase sustainable food security and moved closer to farmers.”

SABIC AN had a booth in the exhibition area to connect with potential clients, showcase its products and services and project the company’s goal to be the national champion and a global leader in the agri-nutrients industry, contributing to world food security through sustainable practices.

