Riyadh: Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture Undersecretary for Agriculture Eng. Ahmed Al-Eyada today witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the National Agricultural Services Company (NADEC) and Delphy, a global company specialized in agricultural services, to build and boost capabilities, and transfer agricultural technologies, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



The agreement is part of the ministry's endeavor to help adopt modern systems, technologies and innovations in the sector through local, regional and international partnerships, to achieve the envisioned national objectives for the sector.



The agreement will help qualify and train agricultural advisors, build capacities, and adopt the best agricultural practices and technologies, thus contributing to improving farmers’ efficiency and developing the agricultural sector in the country.



NADEC is a Saudi company established by a Cabinet decision to provide agricultural services assigned to it by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. Delphy is a leading company in agricultural qualification, training, and consultations worldwide.