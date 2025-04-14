Muscat: Acting in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning on Sunday signed 11 usufruct contracts for implementing agricultural and livestock projects with investments exceeding OMR1.8 million. The projects cover an area of 800 acres in different governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. The step reflects the country’s strategic direction to enhance food security and achieve self-sufficiency.

The contracts seek to enable investors to establish quality projects that contribute to enhancing local crop and animal production, improving the efficiency of agricultural land use, and employing modern production technologies. This will contribute to supporting food supply chains and providing promising economic opportunities in the targeted areas.

The projects will be established in the governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, North A’Sharqiyah, A’Dakhiliyah and Musandam.

The contracts were signed at the presence of Eng. Hamad Ali Al Nazwani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for Housing and Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Bakri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Agriculture.

