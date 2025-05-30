Arab Finance: BASF Agriculture Solutions Egypt, a business unit of the chemical company BASF, has officially launched its specialized vegetable seeds brand, Nunhems, in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

This launch marks a milestone in BASF’s business expansion in the region, confirming the company’s commitment to supporting Egyptian farmers with innovative agricultural solutions.

The fully localized model for vegetable seed solutions presents a new generation of high-performance varieties in Egypt, aiming to boost yield, enhance quality, and back sustainability.

Supported by more than 100 years of breeding expertise and 46 global R&D stations, the new business model is set to drive local job creation and support Egypt’s plan to increase agricultural exports by 20% in 2025.

In the same vein, exports of Egypt' agricultural sector continues to show resilience and potential, with exports growing in 2024 by 11% year-on-year to 8.6 million tons.

Silvia Cifre, Vice President Marketing & Sales at BASF | Nunhems, commented: “With a portfolio of over 1,200 commercial seed varieties across 20 vegetable crops and nearly 80 new varieties introduced each year, BASF | Nunhems is uniquely positioned to support Egyptian growers with innovative seed varieties and solutions tailored to local needs.”

She added: “Our business expansion here is part of a broader regional vision to bring innovation closer to the field—and help farmers grow ‘vegetables people love.’”

“With over 31% of BASF’s global workforce in R&D and 20–25% of investment directed to innovation, we are well-positioned to drive sustainable impact,” Youssef Babouih, Country Manager for BASF Agricultural Solutions in Egypt & the Middle East, stated.

Moreover, Amr Abouzeid, Country Sales Manager - Egypt, BASF Egypt LLC., said: "Today, we proudly welcome the BASF’s vegetable seeds business into our Egyptian operations. […] This model is designed to bring high-quality seeds closer to farmers through a reliable and accessible network, ensuring we serve their needs with precision and consistency."