MUSCAT: The Oman Chapter of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) met in Muscat recently under the auspices of the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). The meeting, hosted by Oman International Development and Investment Company SAOG (Ominvest), brought together a distinguished group of investor relations professionals, market experts and representatives from MSX listed companies to discuss best practices in investor communications and corporate transparency.

The meeting featured three in-depth workshops led by regional and international experts. Frederic Cornet, Head of Capital Markets at APCO Worldwide, led the first session focused on mastering earnings calls. His workshop addressed the importance of conducting well-prepared, strategic earnings calls that align senior leadership messaging with investor expectations while strengthening market confidence. He also emphasised how companies can leverage the outcomes of such calls to enhance future communication strategies.

The second workshop, led by Julian Smith, Managing Director of BRR Media Limited, explored the use of multimedia specifically video and animation as tools to deliver a compelling equity story. Smith highlighted how visual storytelling can simplify complex business strategies, increase engagement with investors and ultimately support capital attraction. Real-world case studies were presented to illustrate how companies are successfully applying these tools to enhance investor trust.

The third workshop was presented by Giles Coffey, General Manager of Corporate Finance and Advisory at Oman Investment Bank and it discussed the role investment banks play in helping companies navigate the challenges they face in investor relations.

The MEIRA Oman Chapter meeting was part of MSX’s ongoing efforts to develop a vibrant capital market through improved investor relations practices. The event also reinforced MSX’s commitment to transparency, good governance and effective communication between listed companies and the investment community, both locally and internationally.

Ominvest’s hosting of this meeting underscored its strong dedication to fostering a thriving investor relations environment within the Sultanate of Oman and promoting best practices across the financial ecosystem. This initiative aligns with Ominvest’s long-standing commitment to supporting Oman's economic growth and sustainable development by championing transparency, corporate excellence and strategic collaboration within the financial services sector.

HIGHLIGHTS

