Arab Finance: Arab Aluminum Company turned to net losses after tax valued at EGP 6.003 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to net profits after tax of EGP 6.094 million in Q1 2024, according to the financial results.

Loss per share reached EGP 0.14 at the end of March 2025, versus a profit per share valued at EGP 0.13 in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, sales hiked to EGP 127.162 million in Q1 2025 from EGP 98.351 million a year earlier.