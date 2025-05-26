AMMAN — The Agriculture Ministry on Sunday said that the added value of the sector’s production has reached JD1.691 billion, registering a 9 per cent growth rate.

Development of the agricultural sector is among the “most significant” achievements since the independence of Jordan, the ministry said in a statement on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, carried by Al Mamlaka TV.

According to the statement, vegetable production has increased by 91 per cent, while fruit tree produce has risen by 141 per cent. The variety of vegetables and fruit trees grown has also expanded to meet both local and international demand.

To date, Jordanian agricultural produce has reached 112 countries, and the value of agricultural exports has risen by 441 per cent, achieving JD1.5 billion, the ministry noted.

Regarding livestock, on which residents of rural regions and the Badia rely for income, the ministry reported an increase of 54 per cent, bringing the total number of animals to 3.8 million. The value of animal products has grown by 279 per cent, reaching JD1.305 billion.

Employment in the agricultural sector now stands at 261,000 workers, an increase of 38 per cent. This, the ministry said, reflects the sector’s potential to generate job opportunities in rural areas.

The capital of the Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) has grown by 213 per cent, reaching JD100 million. Annual loans provided to farmers now total JD55 million, with 11,000 farmers benefiting from the corporation’s services.

The ACC has also guided farmers towards cultivating high-value crops and adopting modern technologies, including solar energy systems.

The ministry added that it has prioritised food production to ensure integration among economic sectors and generate further employment.

It has adopted the development of agricultural industries through several projects, including the Agricultural Industries Complex in the southern Jordan Valley. This initiative, in partnership with the private sector, will see the establishment of three factories.

Investments in these factories are expected to reach JD12 million. They will produce 3,800 tonnes of tomato paste and 2,500 tonnes of frozen vegetables, creating 200 job opportunities for the local community.

To stimulate agro-industrial activity within industrial estates, the ministry has launched an initiative to encourage private sector investment by covering rent costs for hangars used by investors for five years.

Following the signing of 20 agreements with the private sector, it is expected that the facilities will produce 34 tonnes of processed potatoes, 100 tonnes of mushrooms, 2 tonnes of vegetables prepared for export, and 1,500 tonnes of locally farmed fish.

The total value of private investment in this area is projected to reach JD30 million, generating approximately 2,500 jobs, the ministry said.

Additionally, the ministry has launched the Agricultural Production, Marketing and Manufacturing Accelerator Project. This initiative provides soft loans of up to JD500,000 per company, with a 2 per cent interest rate, to support agricultural industries.

The ministry also supports small agricultural enterprises due to their role in job creation.

It has helped implement nine agricultural alliance projects at a total cost of approximately JD755,000. These initiatives have enhanced agricultural products and created 135 additional jobs in remote areas.

The ministry plans to expand the alliance programme to include 100 alliances by the year 2030.

