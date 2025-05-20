ALGIERS -- The UN Women Regional Office for West and Central Africa and the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday aimed at "enhancing food security and agricultural development in West and Central Africa." The agreement was inked on sidelines of the Islamic Development Bank Group's 2025 Annual Meetings, which kicked off at the International Conference Center in Algiers.

The MoU was signed by the Director-General of the IOFS, Ambassador Berik Aryn, and the Regional Director of the UN Women Regional Office for West and Central Africa, Maxime Houinatou.

The MoU aims to "enhance food security and agricultural development in West and Central Africa, with a focus on the economic empowerment of women and youth." IOFS Director-General added in a press statement following the signing that "the implementation of this program will begin in Nigeria and Sierra Leone, by empowering women, especially in villages, to access resources and support their productive capacities in the agricultural sector." Aryn pointed out that "the IOFS, which comprises 41 countries, is working to implement numerous programs in Africa, such as the Food Security Initiative on the Continent, in addition to providing technical support and expertise to many countries." The Regional Director of the UN Women Regional Office for West and Central Africa emphasized "the importance of the role played by UN Women in supporting women in African countries through investment in agriculture and women's empowerment." He stated that "Islamic finance is in line with African values and traditions, particularly in Central and West Africa," noting that "today's agreement with the Islamic Organization for Food Security will support women farmers in this region of the continent, enabling them to contribute to the development of their countries through wealth creation."

