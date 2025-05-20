Muscat – Driven by a commitment to agricultural innovation and sustainability, an Omani farmer in the border town of Mahdha in Buraimi is transforming arid land into a fertile farm.

Ali bin Hamad al Badi has successfully cultivated four fields producing Turkish brown figs, Fardh dates, mangoes and lemons. Supported by Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, his venture is becoming a model of economic potential in the governorate.

“What began as a bold experiment is now bearing real fruit – literally and figuratively,” Badi said. “We’re currently harvesting between 90kg to 100kg of figs every day, and demand in local markets has been overwhelming.”

Badi’s figs, known for high quality and freshness, are proving popular with consumers across Buraimi. Encouraged by the strong market response, he plans to expand his operations by planting 550 yellow Spanish fig seedlings – a variety prized for quality and demand.

Behind this success is consistent support from agricultural authorities. “The technical support and field visits from the Agriculture and Water Resources Directorate in Buraimi and the Agriculture Department in Mahdha were crucial. Their expertise helped me manage the farm effectively from the ground up,” Badi noted.

His venture is about more than just figs – it is about setting an example for others. “We need to encourage more farmers to establish commercial fields,” he said. “They’re easier to manage, and with the right support, can provide sustainable and profitable returns. It’s good for farmers and for Oman’s food security.”

The ministry’s support is part of a broader national strategy to promote food security, diversify crop production and encourage investment in high-value agriculture. Projects like Badi’s highlight what is possible when tradition meets innovation and when farmers are empowered to take calculated risks with commercially viable crops.

With the next planting phase just around the corner, Badi’s journey is far from over. He has planted in Mahdha the seeds of what may become one of the most successful agricultural stories of the governorate and a source of pride for local farmers.

