Doha, Qatar: As part of the Ministry of Municipality’s digital transformation project, the Information Systems Department, in cooperation with the Agricultural Affairs Department, has launched 17 new agricultural services on ‘Oun’ app.

The initiative aims at enhancing the efficiency and quality of services, simplifying procedures, and accelerating completion through an integrated digital approach.

The new services include the issuance of permits for importing fertilisers and agricultural soil enhancers, permits for importing honeybees and biological enemies, permits for importing trees and seedlings, permits for importing natural wood and plant parts, permits for importing vegetables and fruits, and permits for importing natural green fodder and dry grain fodder.

Other services are related to permits for importing seeds and seedlings, permits for importing restricted-use fertilisers, permits for importing agricultural consignments (inspection), permits for importing palm trees and offshoots, permits for importing pesticides, permits for importing cut flowers, request for a productivity certificate, issuance of a porta-cabin transfer permit, approval for restricted-use fertilisers (security approval), selling dates palm shoots, recruitment of agricultural workers approval, request for approval for Kahramma services and to whom it may concern certificate and request for a marketing certificate.

The Ministry of Municipality is providing hundreds of electronic services through its website and Oun app. The app offers many services by all sectors of the Ministry to the beneficiaries.

These include all services of the municipal sector like pruning trees, removing sewage water and large-sized solid wastes, licensing for advertisements and issuance of building permits, among many more.

The Ministry is developing 400 services under its digital transformation project in a bid to provide smart and automated services to the public and beneficiary companies.

The digital services cover all sectors, including agriculture, food security, urban development, general services and community services.

The digital transformation project, which began in 2023, includes the website of the ministry and its Oun app and solutions for the smart city. The Ministry of Municipality is developing its services by upgrading the procedures and re-engineering using AI and other modern technologies to make them more efficient for users.

One of the major benefits of digital transformation is the linkage with other government institutions for sharing data.

This helps reduce the requirements for applicants to upload documents and certificates every time.

The project will bring about a qualitative leap towards smart city solutions by developing services with a comprehensive development of all components of the technological infrastructure of services.

The Peninsula Newspaper