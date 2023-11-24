Abu Dhabi: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, is holding a special sales day at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche Hotel next Sunday, November 26th.

The event includes a special offer on all of the company's projects, including a 10% discount, with a 10% down payment, and 1% monthly installments until handing over.

The company’s portfolio includes 28 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco.

Reportage Properties sales topped Dhs2.3bn during 2022, compared to Dhs1.6bn in 2021, i.e. a growth of up to 45%.

Reportage Properties confirmed its keenness to provide more special offers, and discounts in line with the aspirations of buyers and investors, which enhances the company’s sales in all projects in the UAE and abroad.

The company recently won the Most Trusted Real Estate Developer Award in the United Arab Emirates for the year 2023, organized by The International Business Magazine, which consolidates the company’s leading position in the real estate market.

Reportage recently began handing over the Oasis 2 project in Masdar City, which includes about 304 residential units.

During 2022, Reportage Properties succeeded in handing over 3 real estate projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as the “Al Raha Lofts 1” was delivered in the Al Raha Beach area in Abu Dhabi, as well as the “Oasis Residence 1” in Masdar City. The company also completed the first phase of the "Rukan Lofts" project, which the company is developing in the "Dubailand" area in cooperation with the "Continental Investment".

