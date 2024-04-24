The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) Medical University of Bahrain was honoured to receive yesterday the Career Counselling and Research Projects Awards at the Global Higher Education Exhibition (GHEDEX) 2024, in the presence of His Excellency Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Education Council, Her Excellency Dr Diana Abdulkarim Al Jahrami, Secretary General of the Higher Education Council and Deputy Chairperson of the Higher Education Council Board of Trustees and dignitaries at Exhibition World Bahrain.

A delegation from the University led by Professor Charlotte Kamel, Head of the Psychiatry Department, Ms Pearl Wasif, Research Regulatory Affairs Manager and Mr Jack Sale, Student Recruitment Manager, received the awards on behalf of the University.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, commented: “The University is honoured and grateful for receiving the Career Counselling and Research Projects Awards. We congratulate other winners for their achievements, and we value this recognition as an encouragement to pursue our mission and collaborations in education, research and service.”

The University participated in the 2024 GHEDEX exhibition, among more than 100 exhibitors representing over 70 educational institutions from around the world, demonstrating the Kingdom of Bahrain’s successful endeavour to become a regional hub for higher education.

Through its institutional role, as well as various projects and initiatives, RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is playing an active role in supporting the national health strategies and contributing to the higher education ecosystem, in support of the educational needs of a wide range of students from Bahrain and beyond.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

