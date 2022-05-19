Athens: Profile Software, an international financial solutions provider, announced today its participation as a Bronze Sponsor in the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit (MEBIS) 2022, taking place on 25th – 26th May 2022 at Le Méridien Dubai Conference Centre, in the United Arab Emirates.

During the two days of this prestigious event, Profile will present its cutting-edge and globally recognised Banking and Investment Management solutions for Fintechs, Banks and Investment Management firms.

Profile’s team will discuss the latest market developments and showcase its newly launched mobile-first, cloud-native digital banking in-a-box solution Finuevo Digital, as well as Finuevo Core, the next generation Core Banking platform. Both solutions are part of Profile’s brand-new, cloud-native smart banking platform Finuevo Suite that empowers banks and financial institutions to achieve digital transformation front-to-back.

In particular, Profile’s leading platforms include:

Finuevo Digital : The mobile-first, cloud-native, Digital Banking platform to accelerate digital transformation end-to-end.

: The mobile-first, cloud-native, Digital Banking platform to accelerate digital transformation end-to-end. Finuevo Core : Your One-Stop Shop Core Banking Platform, offering frictionless user experience and powerful product factory capabilities.

: Your One-Stop Shop Core Banking Platform, offering frictionless user experience and powerful product factory capabilities. Axia : The award-winning Investment Management platform for advanced Wealth, Asset and Fund Management, Insurance Investment Management, Personal/Private Banking, Robo-Advisory and Custody operations, operating as a cloud/web-based, omni-channel system over an automated, and risk-free architectural environment.

: The award-winning Investment Management platform for advanced Wealth, Asset and Fund Management, Insurance Investment Management, Personal/Private Banking, Robo-Advisory and Custody operations, operating as a cloud/web-based, omni-channel system over an automated, and risk-free architectural environment. Acumen.plus : The full front-to-back-to-risk Treasury system, offering a complete open cloud-native platform for the whole spectrum of Treasury and Capital Markets operations in real-time.

: The full front-to-back-to-risk Treasury system, offering a complete open cloud-native platform for the whole spectrum of Treasury and Capital Markets operations in real-time. RiskAvert: The comprehensive risk management platform for regulatory capital calculation and reporting to identify, measure, monitor and manage credit risk over the entire portfolio with ease.

The Middle East Banking Innovation Summit, MEBIS, is MENA’s most prestigious Banking Technology event bringing together the top players in the banking and financial services industries and explores the latest technologies and digital developments to transform the industry. biggest trends and disruptive g on a greater scale than ever before. Bringing together experts and hector for enlightening

To read more click here, to register please visit this page

-Ends-

About Profile Software

Founded in 1990, Profile Software (www.profilesw.com) is a specialised software solutions provider with offices in key financial centers and a presence in 45 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and America delivering market-proven solutions to the Investment Management and Banking industries. Profile Software is recognised as an established and trusted partner by international industry specific advisory firms. Profile Software’s solutions enable organisations to align their business and IT strategies, while providing the necessary business agility to proactively respond to the ever-changing market conditions.