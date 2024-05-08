Kuwait:- Reaffirming its commitment to youth empowerment in education, Ooredoo Kuwait - the leading telecommunications provider and pioneer in corporate citizenship - is proud to announce its sponsorship of the American University of the Middle East's (AUM) annual Career Fair 2024. This collaboration strengthens Ooredoo's long-standing partnership with the highly reputed university and aims to bridge the gap between education and industry in Kuwait.

With over 11,500 current students and a vast alumni network of 15,000 professionals, Ooredoo recognizes AUM as a beacon of academic excellence in Kuwait. Each year, the AUM Career Fair attracts over 60 esteemed local and international companies, a testament to the caliber of AUM graduates.

This year's AUM flagship event, supported by Ooredoo, featured a lineup of distinguished speakers. The Fair provided a platform for students and alumni to participate in employability skills training and workshops, as well as engage in valuable networking sessions with industry leaders.

Beyond its sponsorship, Ooredoo's active presence at the Fair significantly contributed to its success. The company's on-site team from the Human Resources Department addressed student inquiries regarding job opportunities, career paths, and the diverse training and internship programs offered by Ooredoo throughout the year, in collaboration with various entities. This not only provided valuable resources but also offered firsthand insights into the telecommunications sector.

It serves to note Ooredoo's HR team efforts throughout the AUM Career Fair, offering attendees a comprehensive view of the company's telecommunications operations. Visitors learned about Ooredoo's diverse departments, including its digital tech hub, sales and marketing, customer service, Ooredoo business, and more. This not only provided valuable insights but also showcased the various career paths available at Ooredoo Kuwait.

Eisa Al-Beshaier, Senior Director of the Human Resources Department at Ooredoo Kuwait, lauded the event's success. "In today's rapidly evolving landscape shaped by globalization and technology, the synergy between education, workforce development, and economic prosperity is paramount," he commented. "Recognizing this imperative, Ooredoo Kuwait remains dedicated to finding more opportunities to champion initiatives that align with our ethos of nurturing and empowering the next generation of Kuwaiti leaders, such as AUM's Career Fair."

Al-Beshaier further emphasized that providing career guidance, necessary knowledge, internship opportunities, and valuable industry insights on in-demand skills and sought-after qualifications is key to connecting students with the professions that best suit them. "At Ooredoo Kuwait, we stand firm in our dedication to fostering a skilled and agile national workforce," he said. "We equip graduates with the necessary tools to thrive in today's dynamic job market and navigate the complexities of modern organizational environments."

By integrating its overarching Human Capital development strategy with its corporate social responsibility agenda, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to amplify its impact on youth empowerment and socioeconomic development in Kuwait. Through investments in education and skills development, Ooredoo not only supports individual growth but also contributes to the long-term prosperity of the community.

From his side, Nasser Al-Abdullah, Director of Marketing Communications and Social Media at Ooredoo Kuwait, commented: "The development of our human capital and skilled national workforce is at the forefront of our priorities. We are working on preparing a generation characterized by perseverance and adaptability, capable of adjusting to modern and evolving trends. We equip them with the necessary professional tools to succeed in the dynamic present and future job market, overcoming the challenges of modern organizational environments. This will help us bring about tangible positive changes in the communities we serve. Our approach is part of our business model, strategy, and operations, enabling us to provide a supportive, flexible, and intelligent work environment for our employees."

Ooredoo Kuwait's sponsorship of the AUM Career Fair transcends the traditional concept of corporate engagements. It represents a holistic approach to youth empowerment and corporate citizenship. By empowering youth with the tools and opportunities they need to excel in their future endeavors, Ooredoo solidifies its leading position as a catalyst for positive change in Kuwait's evolving landscape, shaping a brighter future for the country.

-Ends-