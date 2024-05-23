Riyadh: The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), in partnership with the Norwegian Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, hosted an interactive cooking session with local chefs at the Hotel and Tourism Management Institute Switzerland (HTMi) in Riyadh.

The exclusive workshop was overseen by acclaimed Norwegian Chef, Daniel Rouge and focused on the culinary art of preparing seafood with the chef sharing insights and the best recipes that resemble the Middle Eastern, Asian, and Norwegian cultures.

The local chefs in attendance, who were primarily Saudi nationals, tasted high-quality Norwegian seafood, including the Norwegian Trout, mackerel salad, roasted cod, and salmon. They also gained an understanding of Norway’s seafood and its rich coastal heritage.

Renowned for its global initiatives in researching, educating, and developing seafood markets, the NSC is helping promote the country’s high-quality seafood around the world.

About the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC):

Owned by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Fisheries, the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) is a marketing communications organisation that seeks to increase the value of Norwegian seafood globally. The council works closely with fisheries and aquaculture industry players to research, educate on, and develop seafood markets around the world.

Its “Seafood from Norway” brand reaffirms its commitment to consumers of Norwegian origin and promotes the country’s high-quality seafood in international spaces. A pioneer in salmon production and leader in sustainable seafood sourcing, the NSC continues to set the standard for seafood exports around the world.

Headquartered in Tromsø, Norway, the NSC has 13 international offices in over 20 countries. For more information, please visit: https://norwegianseafoodcouncil.com/.

