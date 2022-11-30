Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Library hosted a series of cultural and entertainment events to celebrate the UAE 51st National Day, including musical performances, national exhibitions, poetry recitations, and various workshops and lectures for families and individuals.

“The National Day holds a precious occasion to our hearts. It reflects the strength of our national cohesion and confirms our sense of belonging and loyalty to the UAE and its wise leadership, renewing our pledge to follow the values ​​and principles set by the founding fathers. As part of our social responsibility at Mohammed bin Rashid Library, we strive to instill the values of unity, solidarity, and patriotism in the hearts of future generations through all our cultural and entertainment activities that cater for all segments of society.” Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, commented.

“We believe in our great responsibility to contribute side by side to consolidating loyalty and sense of belonging to our homeland, which is why we designed the Emirates Library with more than 15 thousand books about the history, literature, and heritage of the UAE, shedding light on the country’s various historical and cultural aspects, from the ancient civilisations that populated the region until our prosperous present. The library also offers visitors a great opportunity to learn about local heritage traditions such as falconry, equestrian arts, camel racing, and pearl hunting. Today, we renew our pledge to stand loyal and proud behind the UAE’s wise leadership, committing our efforts to support the country’s comprehensive development and bolster its leading position on all global indices in the next fifty years," he added.

The National Day celebrations at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library featured heritage events that reflect the rich Emirati culture, such as folk dances, singing the UAE national anthem, as well as Dubai Police’s military, musical, and cavalry performances. Workshops for making vintage puppets and colouring pottery were also hosted, along with live traditional cooking and showcasing local groceries.

On the sidelines, MBRL also organised a unique exhibition for a series of photographs and artworks that showcase the UAE's rapid march towards modernisation, in cooperation with the National Archives. Concluding the National Day celebrations, MBRL hosted a Poetry Hour event with the national poet Ali Al-Khawar and poet Hassan Al-Obaidly.

Since its inception, Mohammed bin Rashid Library has played a considerable role in expanding the knowledge horizons of all community members by organising various activities and initiatives to encourage reading and enquiry, along with celebrating national events and participating in the region’s leading exhibitions and conferences. Additionally, the Library strives to enrich the cultural and artistic movement and promote collaboration with prominent organisations and entities locally, regionally, and internationally.

