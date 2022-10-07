The Ministry of Finance (MoF) today announced its participation in the 42nd edition of GITEX GLOBAL 2022, which will be held from 10 to 14 October 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The ministry's participation comes with the aim of highlighting its pioneering experience in digital transformation, as well as its latest smart and innovative projects and initiatives in financial fields. The ministry is also participating to exchange experiences and enhance communication and partnerships with active technology entities.

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, emphasised the ministry’s keenness to participate in the annual event that brings together bodies and companies from around the globe. H.E. noted that the tech show is a great opportunity to boost cooperation ties with technology solution providers, investors, and strategic partners from the public and private sectors, to benefit from the most prominent solutions and disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, the Internet of things, among others. This, in turn, will help the ministry be better able to continue devising proactive services that meet future needs and support the UAE's vision for the next 50 years.

H.E. Al Khoori also mentioned that GITEX GLOBAL is an ideal platform to exchange the best experiences and practices in digital transformation. It is also an opportunity to connect with customers to improve the efficiency, quality, and speed of services, in line with the objectives of the UAE Strategy for Government Services and the UAE Centennial 2071.

During GITEX GLOBAL 2022, the Ministry of Finance will exhibit a range of its digital services and AI initiatives that keep up with the latest developments in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and modern technologies. The ministry will also organise dialogue sessions and workshops to preview the Economic Substance Filing Portal system, AI-powered data analysis initiatives, and Supplier Registration in the Federal Supplier Register, among other digital services.

GITEX GLOBAL is an ultimate grand showcase of technology where big tech companies, government entities, and next generation startups come together to source cutting-edge innovations from across the globe. More than 1,000 government ministers, as well as global technology leaders and experts will participate in this year's edition, in order to share their views on key trends in AI, cloud computing, cryptography, sixth-generation communications, metaverse, future mobility, flying cars, and electric aircraft.