The Sultanate of Oman has commenced its participation in the 32nd edition of the Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, Spain. The Sultanate’s pavilion in the expo features the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, and the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), with Sohar International as a strategic partner. Eight Omani factories specialising in the processing and packaging of various fish products are also participating under Oman’s pavilion.

His Excellency Eng. Yaqoub bin Khalfan Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Fisheries and Head of the Omani delegation, stated that unifying Oman’s participation under a single national pavilion represents a significant strategic step, reflecting strong coordination and integration between the government bodies and the private sector to highlight the Sultanate’s capabilities in this vital sector.

His Excellency remarked that the fisheries sector in the Sultanate of Oman is witnessing notable growth, as total production in 2024 reached approximately 900,000 tonnes, with an estimated value of RO 580 million. Artisanal fishing accounted for 77% of total production, while commercial fishing reached 68,000 tonnes, coastal fishing 134,000 tonnes, and aquaculture production reached 5,507 tonnes valued at RO 12.4 million. Al Busaidi pointed out that Omani fish products are exported to over 84 countries worldwide, adding that the sector’s growth is supported by 110 processing factories holding certified quality control certificates as of 2025, which eventually enhances the reliability and global competitiveness of Omani seafood products.

Al Busaidi added that the Sultanate’s participation in this global platform is expected to further strengthen the international presence of Omani seafood products, unlock new export and investment opportunities, facilitate knowledge transfer and the adoption of advanced technologies, and build sustainable business partnerships. “These outcomes will ultimately support the sector’s competitiveness and its contribution to the national economy in line with the objectives of economic diversification and sustainable development,” he said.

Commitment

On his part, Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn, affirmed that Madayn’s participation in the Seafood Expo Global aligns with its commitment to supporting Omani companies and products, expanding their presence in global markets, and attracting and localising value-added investments in the fisheries sector, in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Al Hadabi elaborated that Madayn’s industrial cities currently host 17 projects in the fisheries sector (12 industrial and 5 commercial), with a total cumulative investment exceeding RO 12.4 million. These projects are spread across a total area exceeding 269,000 sqm and cover a range of activities, including processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans, and molluscs, aquaculture, specialised retail in seafood products, among other seafood products.

He further commented that Madayn will leverage its participation in the event to showcase promising investment opportunities in the fisheries sector and its related industries, with the aim of attracting and localising new projects across several industrial cities. “This approach aligns with efforts to advance food security goals, build a resource-based economy that capitalises on locally available raw materials, sustain aquaculture initiatives, strengthen supply chains, and promote the growth of supporting industries,” he added.

Strategic Partnership

Meanwhile, Abdulwahid bin Mohamed Al Murshidi, CEO of Sohar International, stated: “Our participation as a strategic sponsor of the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion reflects Sohar International’s commitment to supporting sectors with strong potential for sustainable growth, investment attraction, and export development. The blue economy represents a strategic opportunity for Oman, and we remain focused on enabling businesses within this ecosystem by connecting capital with expertise and opportunities, creating long-term value and supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.”

Oman’s participation in this exhibition carries strategic significance, given its standing as one of the world’s leading global platforms for the fisheries sector, bringing together experts and investors from across international markets. The event offers a valuable avenue to expand the Sultanate’s presence in global markets, showcase the quality and competitiveness of its seafood products, open new export pathways, attract value-added investments, and gain insight into the latest technologies and practices across fishing, processing, and marketing.

The 32nd edition of the Seafood Expo Global is the largest in the history of the event, with the exhibition area exceeding 53,000 sqm. The event brings together participants from over 80 countries and features 62 national and regional pavilions. This year’s edition also features a dedicated platform for startups and innovators to highlight Aquatech, AI and sustainable aquafeed to the global seafood industry.