H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “ C ooperation, constructive dialogue, and a shared focus on practical solutions are key to maintaining confidence and supporting long-term progress .”

H.E. Dr. Raja Al Gurg: “By bringing together members of the business community with key stakeholders, we aim to strengthen confidence, encourage exchange, and reinforce the role of women as active contributors to Dubai’s economic development.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently hosted an open dialogue in collaboration with the Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC). The event brought together 86 businesswomen to discuss the current economic environment and explore practical ways to support continued business growth and resilience.

The event included an interactive dialogue with H.E. Dr. Raja Al Gurg, Founder and President of DBWC, and H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. The session created a valuable platform for direct exchange on current challenges, key priorities, and opportunities to strengthen support for businesswomen across Dubai’s private sector amid ongoing regional developments.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “The contribution of businesswomen forms a key pillar of Dubai’s success story. Across diverse sectors, they are launching businesses, leading companies, and creating jobs that support sustainable growth. At Dubai Chambers, we remain committed to working closely with the private sector to create an environment where businesses can thrive, even in changing circumstances. We believe cooperation, constructive dialogue, and a shared focus on practical solutions are key to maintaining confidence and supporting long-term progress.”

H.E. Dr. Raja Al Gurg, Founder and President of the Dubai Business Women Council, commented: “Creating space for open and meaningful dialogue is essential, particularly at a time when businesses are navigating a more complex and evolving landscape. This platform reflects our continued commitment to listening to the voices of businesswomen, understanding their realities, and ensuring that their perspectives are part of shaping practical and forward-looking solutions.”

Her Excellency added: “At the Dubai Business Women Council, we have always believed that progress is built through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strong institutional support. By bringing together members of the business community with key stakeholders, we aim to strengthen confidence, encourage exchange, and reinforce the role of women as active contributors to Dubai’s economic development. Initiatives such as this are not only timely, but necessary to ensure that businesswomen remain supported, connected, and equipped to move forward with clarity and purpose.”

The session highlighted the importance of open dialogue and strong institutional support in helping businesses adapt to a more complex operating environment. The discussion also underlined the value of collaboration in identifying practical responses to challenges and creating the conditions for women-led businesses to continue growing and contributing to Dubai’s economic development.

The event reflects the shared commitment of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the Dubai Business Women Council to empowering businesswomen and strengthening engagement across the private sector. The dialogue comes as part of the chamber’s ongoing efforts to support the business community during the current situation by creating effective platforms for dialogue and knowledge exchange that help businesses respond to change, maintain confidence, and support sustainable growth.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

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About Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC):

Established in 2002, under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Dubai Business Women Council is the UAE’s leading platform for the personal and professional development of business women in the Emirate of Dubai.

Since its establishment, the Council has dedicated its efforts to enhancing gender parity in society and encouraging women to play an active role in building the country and stimulating sustainable development.

Providing education, training and networking opportunities to aid in achieving holistic development and meeting career aspirations of UAE-based business women is at the heart of the DBWC’s mission, in addition to inspiring and encouraging women to play their role in society and the economy.

DBWC’s tailored workshops and seminars are hosted exclusively for its members and provide valuable information about the latest knowledge, skills and best practices for women entrepreneurs and leaders. For more information about the DBWC and how to join its community of visionary and influential trailblazing women and benefit from its services and initiatives, visit www.dbwc.ae

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