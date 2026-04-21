Dubai, UAE – The third edition of the Mawarid FinTech & Innovation Summit is set to take place on April 23, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, bringing together more than 1,000 industry professionals from across the region and beyond. As the summit approaches, it continues to reinforce its position as a leading regional platform driving dialogue, collaboration, and real-world execution within the financial services ecosystem.

Co-hosted by the MENA Fintech Association, DIFC Innovation Hub, Mastercard, Arab Financial Services (AFS), and O Gold Precious Metals Trading, the event reflects strong institutional alignment across the fintech landscape. In collaboration with key ecosystem players, the summit is powered by Pay10, BML Technologies, and Cedar Management Consultant International, further strengthening its industry relevance and reach.

This year’s edition will feature a dynamic exhibition zone showcasing 25 companies presenting the latest financial technologies and innovative solutions shaping the future of finance. From digital payments and AI-driven platforms to blockchain-based applications, the exhibition will offer attendees a hands-on view of emerging trends and scalable solutions.

The summit program is designed to deliver both strategic insight and practical value, with six keynote presentations covering critical themes including open finance, blockchain, crypto and stablecoins, fintech research and insights, and the evolving role of financial ecosystems. In addition, expert-led panel discussions will explore embedded finance, the future of payments, and the growing impact of AI solutions across the financial sector.

Throughout the day, the summit will also host a series of strategic partnership signing ceremonies, reflecting ongoing collaboration between major industry stakeholders and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for financial innovation.

The Mawarid FinTech & Innovation Summit has evolved into a platform that mirrors the growing maturity, connectivity, and ambition of the regional financial services landscape. Over the past period, Mawarid Finance has focused on execution, working closely with fintech partners to bring multiple financial solutions to market in a structured, compliant, and scalable manner .

By bridging regulators, financial centres, global schemes, and technology providers, Mawarid Finance has built a strong ecosystem foundation that enables efficient and responsible delivery of financial solutions. This integrated approach, supported by a unified internal model focused on speed and clarity, continues to attract partners seeking a reliable platform for growth and innovation and stands as a testament to the UAE’s leadership in financial technology and its commitment to shaping the future of finance.