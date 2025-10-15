The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, the second largest securities exchange in the Middle East, unveiled three new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions at GITEX, the world’s largest technology and startup exhibition, held in Dubai.

The new tools, the “AI Financial Insight”, the ”AI Court Order Agent”, and the ”TAMM for ADX Investors” leverage the latest AI technology to promote financial awareness, enhance market transparency, and strengthen financial inclusion across the UAE.

Each of these solutions reflects ADX’s commitment to supporting the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027, which envisions the emirate as the world’s first fully AI-native government by 2027. They were developed in partnership with key partners, including TAMM and the relevant judicial authorities, reflecting the Group’s ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional collaboration between federal and local authorities to deliver integrated, people-centric, and future-ready digital services.

Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM – the Department of Government Enablement, said, “Through strategic collaboration with our partners across the public and private sectors, we aim to expand the scope of AI-enabled services. TAMM currently offers more than 1,100 services on its unified and integrated platform, delivering a more seamless and efficient experience for users. With the introduction of ‘TAMM for ADX investors’, we continue to simplify life for all members of the community, including investors and entrepreneurs. Our goal is to leverage artificial intelligence and digital services to bring government services closer to every segment of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said, “The ADX Group’s technology and AI approach is more than an operational upgrade; it is a direct alignment with Abu Dhabi’s digital strategy. By embedding and integrating AI into our operations and market infrastructure, we accelerated the operational efficiency of our capital market, enhanced investors’ access to vital company disclosures and information, and enabled a more inclusive economy in Abu Dhabi. We will launch more AI-enabled initiatives to cater to the industry’s needs and those of our investors.”

Through the integration with TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s unified government services platform, more than 11 million citizens, residents, and businesses in the UAE now have access to the capital markets in the palm of their hands.

With only their Emirates ID and using UAE PASS for authentication, users can obtain a National Investor Number (NIN) that allows them to start trading, access their portfolios, check dividends, manage their profiles, and leverage real-time, AI-driven insights to make informed financial decisions. This innovation lowers barriers to market participation and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a globally connected financial hub.

The Innovative AI Financial Insights feature transforms lengthy and complex disclosures into concise, user-friendly summaries in both Arabic and English. Built with advanced language models, the tool enables investors and analysts to extract vital insights in seconds, from reports that once required hours of manual analysis.

Additionally, enhancements such as AI-generated video summaries and chatbots make information more accessible for investors, analysts, and other stakeholders.

This capability extends beyond financial disclosures, offering scalable applications for corporate announcements, earnings updates, ESG summaries, and more. Delivering clarity and transparency to all market participants.

This groundbreaking AI solution automates court order processing, reducing the average handling time from 30 minutes to just 5 minutes. By streamlining time-intensive manual tasks, this system accelerates the execution of securities-related rulings, minimises human error, promotes the timely processing of unstructured data from multiple sources to support judicial processes and strengthens confidence in the capital market’s integrity.