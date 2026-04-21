Muscat: Sohar International participated as a Platinum Sponsor at the College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) ESG Forum 2026, held under the theme ‘Building a Sustainable Future’. The forum was held under the patronage of Mr. Ahmed Ali Al Mamari, Executive Vice President of the Financial Services Authority (FSA), convening policymakers, financial sector leaders, and sustainability practitioners to advance dialogue and strengthen collaboration around the evolving Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) landscape across the region. The forum provided a strategic platform to explore the role of financial institutions in enabling responsible growth and supporting the transition toward more resilient economic models. A key highlight of the event was the recognition of Sohar International’s continued efforts to integrate environmental and social considerations into its institutional framework and strategic priorities. The award was received by Mahira Saleh Al Raisi, Chief People Officer at Sohar International, on behalf of the Bank.

As part of its active participation, Sohar International contributed to key discussions shaping the future of sustainable finance. Ibrahim Al Zakwani, Head of ESG & Executive Mandates, delivered a keynote address titled ‘Responsible Financing for a Sustainable Future’, offering insights into ESG-linked financing structures and the mechanisms through which sustainability considerations are embedded into capital allocation and strategic decision-making. The bank also participated in an interactive deep-dive session alongside industry peers, exploring effective approaches to embedding ESG metrics within financial frameworks and advancing their application across the sector.

Sohar International’s participation highlights its focus on enhancing internal capabilities to support sustainable finance and contribute to broader ESG integration regionally. As regulations evolve and market expectations shift, the bank is consistently refining its sustainability approach by developing viable solutions and supporting structured, insight-driven industry discussions.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040 objectives, and reflecting a growing emphasis on responsible investment and economic diversification, the bank continues to deepen its ESG financing capabilities, expand its portfolio of sustainability-linked solutions, and strengthen the governance frameworks that underpin them. Through this approach, Sohar International translates strategic intent into measurable outcomes, contributing to a more resilient and future-focused financial system.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om