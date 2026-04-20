Ajman Chamber has organized a training program titled "Business Etiquette and International Protocol" for its employees. The initiative aimed to develop professional skills in engaging with official delegations and to reinforce the application of etiquette and protocol across various professional and social contexts.

Held over three days at the Thara Entrepreneurship Hub, the program was delivered by Consultant Dr. Mohamed Al Marzouqi in collaboration with Basma Professional & Management Development Training.

The program covered several key areas, including an introduction to the concepts of etiquette and protocol, their origins, and the differences between them. It also highlighted the importance of first impressions, the etiquette of greetings, handshakes, introductions, and professional interactions, as well as protocols for signing agreements and conducting official visits. Additional topics included flag protocol, guest reception at the workplace, and effective strategies for handling unexpected questions in a professional manner.

The program also featured a series of practical workshops focused on simulating real-life scenarios, where participants applied realistic situations to enhance their skills and gain hands-on experience in adhering to etiquette and protocol standards.

Kaltham Almazrouei, Director of the Human Resources Department at Ajman Chamber, emphasized Ajman Chamber's commitment to implementing specialized training plans that enhance both the practical and personal competencies of its workforce in line with global best practices.

Almazrouei underscored the significance of this program, particularly in light of Ajman Chamber’s diverse participation in local and international events and exhibitions, as well as its ongoing reception of economic and trade delegations from around the world. This, she noted, requires a high level of readiness and advanced interpersonal skills aligned with international etiquette and protocol standards.