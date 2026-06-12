Sharjah: The 57th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show continues to attract strong visitor turnout and notable global participation at Expo Centre Sharjah, reinforcing its position as a leading gold and jewellery trade event.

The exhibition, which will run until 14 June, brings together 400 exhibitors, including representatives from 11 international markets. It features five major international pavilions from Italy, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand, providing visitors with access to a broad spectrum of design philosophies, craftsmanship traditions, and premium collections that combine European elegance with Asian luxury.

The international pavilions showcase cutting-edge innovations and exclusive product launches, with exhibitors competing to introduce rare collections and one-of-a-kind pieces making their regional debut. This strong display further strengthens the position of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show as a premier bi-annual jewellery event connecting manufacturers, importers, and retailers with a highly affluent and quality-conscious customer base.

The exhibition also capitalises on the Gulf region’s status as one of the world’s most attractive markets for gold, jewellery, and luxury watches, driven by strong consumer demand and significant purchasing power across the premium segment.

The official Italian pavilion has emerged as one of the standout attractions of this year’s edition, with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) leading the largest national pavilion at the exhibition.

Featuring 34 specialised companies, the pavilion highlights Italy’s expertise in luxury jewellery manufacturing, gold craftsmanship, and premium silverware production, underscoring the country’s status as a leading global exporter of high-end jewellery and its longstanding reputation for quality, innovation, and artistic excellence.

Giulia Abaticola, representative of the Italian jewellery brand FerriFirenze, stated that the company is keen to participate in the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show due to the opportunities it provides for strengthening engagement with clients across the UAE and the wider regional market.

She noted that the brand is presenting a curated collection of handcrafted jewellery produced in Florence, crafted from 18-karat gold and natural diamonds, reflecting the competitiveness of Italian craftsmanship in high-end jewellery markets.

Meanwhile, Ilaria, representative of the Italian company Orital, said that the brand is presenting a diversified jewellery collection featuring diamonds, gemstones, pearls, and coral. She emphasised that the exhibition serves as a key platform for showcasing Italian designs that combine a classic aesthetic with a contemporary style, reflecting the evolution of Italian jewellery craftsmanship.

Indian exhibitors have recorded a strong presence at the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, underscoring robust trade relations and growing confidence in Sharjah as a key gateway to Middle Eastern markets.

The showcased collections highlight rare gemstones and high-precision craftsmanship. Shivali Sawney, representative of Diamond Passion, confirmed the brand’s long-standing participation of over 17 years, noting that the current edition features strong participation and a wide diversity of exhibits. She added that the company is showcasing premium jewellery collections featuring natural diamonds, emeralds, rubies, and other rare gemstones.

Sangeeta Rakyan, representative of Creative Overseas, stated that the company has maintained continuous participation in all editions of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show for more than 20 years.

She explained that the company is showcasing a range of jewellery collections crafted from 18-karat gold and set with natural gemstones and coloured diamonds, which continue to attract strong interest from luxury jewellery enthusiasts.

Rakyan praised the support provided by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in ensuring the success of the exhibition and creating a favourable environment for exhibitors to showcase their creations and enhance their market engagement.

The Hong Kong pavilion attracted significant attention due to its blend of long-standing expertise and innovative design approaches that align with global economic trends and evolving market demands.

A representative of Prestige Jewellery Mfr. Ltd from Hong Kong said the company, which brings more than 25 years of expertise in the jewellery industry, is showcasing a premium collection featuring coral, turquoise, 18-karat gold, and natural diamonds. The collection reflects a strategic focus on blending luxury positioning with advanced craftsmanship to meet evolving consumer preferences in international markets.

Izzat Ghali, representative of WCJ International Limited from Hong Kong, stated that the company has maintained regular participation in the exhibition for more than 22 years. He noted that the company is presenting new diamond jewellery collections designed to keep pace with evolving global market dynamics and rising gold prices, while maintaining strong emphasis on product quality and premium design standards to meet the expectations of high-end customers.

A Malaysian exhibitor based in Hong Kong’s jewellery sector stated that the city serves as one of the world’s leading hubs for introducing the latest jewellery trends and contemporary designs.

He said that participation in the exhibition represents an important opportunity to showcase new innovations and engage with customers from different international markets, highlighting the comprehensive operational and organisational ecosystem offered by Expo Centre Sharjah for both exhibitors and visitors across each edition.