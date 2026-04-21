Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: General Assembly – Bahrain (GA), a leading provider of transformative tech and digital skills training, has recently formalized its collaboration with DOO, a cutting-edge culturally aware AI solutions provider, through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This milestone cements an already thriving partnership aimed at bridging the gap between industry demands and local talent, fostering economic growth, and positioning Bahrain as a leader in innovative technology.

Delivered in strategic partnership with Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen), General Assembly’s programs ensure accessibility and alignment with Bahrain’s labor market needs. This agreement establishes a framework that supports the development of Bahraini professionals in high-demand fields, strengthening the bridge between academic learning and industry application while fostering a knowledge-based economy in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

The partnership follows the tail of two impactful sessions led by DOO’s leadership team. Ali Mohsen, CEO of DOO, delivered an inspiring talk on "Vibe Coding" demonstrating how designers can transform into builders capable of prototyping visions without deep engineering backgrounds, while Yusuf AlHamad, DOO’s Product Lead, shared insights on "The Engineering Evolution," providing a comprehensive blueprint for students seeking to advance from Junior roles to Lead positions within tech teams.

These sessions have yielded tangible returns, with DOO recruiting two talented GA graduates into full-time roles within their software engineering team. This success underscores the effectiveness of GA’s industry-driven training in preparing students for high-demand roles in Bahrain’s fast-growing startup scene. It also highlights how deep industry engagement and real-world mentorship can translate swiftly into employment opportunities, reinforcing GA’s position as a vital talent pipeline for the region.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Ahlam Oun, Director of Middle East Academies at General Assembly, stated, “Our collaboration with DOO is a shared mission to elevate Bahraini talent to the highest level. We’ve already seen the impact of this synergy, with multiple GA graduates joining the DOO team and thriving in their fast-paced environment. What DOO has achieved as a startup is remarkable, and by aligning GA’s training with their innovative approach to AI, we are ensuring Bahrainis don't just join the tech sector—they lead it.”

This collaboration extends beyond traditional talent placement by establishing a transformative relationship between specialized education and Bahrain’s tech industry. By leveraging GA Bahrain’s global workforce development expertise and DOO’s AI-driven customer experience leadership, the initiative offers Bahraini youth long-term career adaptability in high-growth tech sectors while supporting the country's shift to a digital economy. The MoU underscores a shared commitment to fostering innovation and driving sustainable economic growth through practical engagement, empowering Bahrain’s youth to lead in the digital era.

On his part, Mr. Hussain Haji, Chief Growth Officer of DOO, commented, “Partnering with General Assembly Bahrain is a strategic investment in the future of Bahrain’s digital landscape. At DOO, we know that successful digital transformation relies on a workforce that is agile and technically proficient. By empowering Bahraini professionals through training directly connected to industry needs, we are ensuring they are equipped to lead in the digital economy.”

General Assembly Bahrain offers a variety of specialized programs in software engineering, data analytics, user experience design, and emerging technologies, supported by Tamkeen. Since 2022, the academy has graduated 2,500 Bahrainis equipped to compete on local, regional and global levels.

General Assembly Middle East

General Assembly (GA) is a pioneering global talent and upskilling partner designed to help individuals and businesses thrive in a complex technological era. Founded in 2011, GA has become a world-class center for practical tech training and is a key brand within LHH, the professional talent solutions division of The Adecco Group, the world’s largest talent advisory and solutions company. By leveraging this global network, GA provides organizations with the expertise and talent needed to meet modern business demands.



General Assembly Bahrain stands as the Kingdom’s premier hub for digital education and workforce transformation. Established in 2022 in partnership with Tamkeen (Bahrain’s Labor Fund), GA Bahrain has empowered many graduates through its suite of immersive tech programs. With a steadfast commitment to employability and professional empowerment, GA Bahrain has become a regional model for tech talent development. Now expanding its footprint into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and Jordan, GA supports governments and enterprises across the Middle East in building future-ready workforces, bridging global expertise with national vision to drive the GCC’s digital transformationn

About DOO:

DOO is an AI-led customer experience company delivering scalable, automated, cross-channel conversations in real Arabic dialects for enterprises. With a focus on cultural relevance and practical deployment, DOO supports organizations in enhancing customer engagement and advancing digital transformation across the region.