The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) hosted the "MEFMA Seminar" at Kuwait University - Shadadiyah on March 5, 2024, with the goal of showcasing the innovations and trends in the Kuwaiti facilities management market. With the support of Vision 2035 plans, expansion in current infrastructure development, and Kuwait's remarkable progress in strategic projects and infrastructure, coupled with the growing demand for facilities management, the country is dedicated to achieving sustainable development in line with the vision plans, which aim to improve the quality of life for its citizens, strengthen Kuwait's position as a leading economic center in the Middle East, and accelerate the country's annual economic growth rate.

The Seminar was attended by FM industry professionals and experts and featured sessions on Impactful FM for megaprojects and beyond, how CAFM solutions propel organizational digital transformation, and optimizing facility management performance of public sector entities; along with engaging panel discussions on Maximizing Technology in Facility Management, which focused on how crucial technology is to attaining efficiency, and Industry Trends Shaping the Future of Kuwait’s FM Market: Emerging Opportunities and Market Challenges, which brought attention to Kuwait's most important trends: increasing infrastructure efficiency and sustainability.

The Middle East Facility Management Association's Founder and President, Jamal Lootah, said in this regard: "Kuwait's advancements in infrastructure development and the expansion of facilities management have turned it into a significant indicator that is attractively tracked by professionals in the field. The government's support for digital transformation and the advancement of sustainability in state projects, coupled with its official orientation, are attracting investors seeking to enter the facility management sector in Kuwait.”

"The facilities management sector in Kuwait has witnessed a remarkable demand for services and techniques from stakeholders, in line with the State's plans towards Vision 2035," stated Ahmad Yousef Alkandari, Board Member of MEFMA (Kuwait). New investors and potential developing technologies are anticipated to enter the market in the upcoming years, which will help the sector recover towards integrated sustainability and increase awareness of its importance for creating a sustainable future for coming generations."

Furthermore, the MEFMA Seminar was sponsored by Agility Logistics Parks as the Diamond Sponsor, and United Facilities Management (UFM) as the Gold Sponsor.

Kuwait University, which regularly supports MEFMA activities by hosting its educational events, and the Kuwait Society of Engineers both provided remarkable support for the Seminar.

MEFMA focuses on developing and promoting facility management best practices and professional standards in the region, through membership packages with unique benefits, educational opportunities via professional training programs and certifications, reports and research studies on latest industry trends, and extensive regional events being a knowledge sharing platform, thereby adding value to its members and FM industry professionals.

For more details on the MEFMA Seminar: https://mefma.org/kuwaitseminar2024/