Cairo: The seventh edition of the international exhibition and conference HVAC-R EGYPT EXPO - ASHRAE CAIRO, organized by the “Cairo Expo” company, the leading company in organizing exhibitions and conferences, will kick off from May 17 to 19 May, at the Egypt Exhibition Centre, under the auspices of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

The seventh edition of the exhibition and the International Conference on Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Industries is scheduled to be inaugurated by His Excellency Dr Eng. Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

Parliament representatives, members of the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate, the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Building Materials Industries, and the “Ashry Cairo” Association members will participate in the opening activities, in addition to the presence of many heads of banks and financing institutions, heads of export councils, and a number of ambassadors of African, Arab and foreign countries in Cairo,and the Ashry Pyramids Association, will be there.

The exhibition is scheduled to include international pavilions with the participation of more than 250 exhibitors from major international and local companies and factories specialized in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry, thermal insulation and ventilation, refrigeration systems, protection systems, spare parts for handling units and control devices, which seeks to present a comprehensive set the products that are unique for the Egyptian market.

The number of visitors at the International Exhibition and Conference for Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Industries, during its previous session, reached nearly 17,000 thousand specialized visitors over the course of 3 days from Egypt, Arab, African and foreign countries.

The conference and the international exhibition for the refrigeration and air-conditioning industries include a number of seminars and discussions on the future of the refrigeration and air-conditioning industry, a review of what is new in the field of thermal insulation and ventilation, refrigeration systems, protection systems, spare parts for handling units and control devices, as well as a review of opportunities and challenges facing the industry and means of its growth and development, and access to the international experiences and the latest global systems in this sector.

Workshop sessions will be held throughout the three days of the exhibition, discussing several topics, including preventive and curative maintenance of air conditioning and heating equipment.

Technical and financial services provided by the Environmental Compliance Office, Federation of Egyptian Industries, in the areas of sustainable development.in addition to learning the know-how of preventing malfunctions in refrigeration equipment

Vienna Convention and Montreal Protocol Mechanism and obligations for proper maintenance of evaporators and condensers.And many other distinguished workshops.

The exhibition is considered one of the strongest and only specialized exhibitions in Egypt, the Middle East and North Africa, in the field of thermal insulation, ventilation, cooling systems, protection system, spare parts, handling units and control devices in the Middle East, as more than 250 major companies specialized in the field participate in it, and among the most important and largest The local and foreign companies participating in the exhibition include “Johnson Controls Arabia,” “Korra Energi,” “Gas Cool –” and “International Cooling Centre,” Black Horse, Tabreed Misr, Petrokima, Masry Group, Andalusia, Techno Metal, Delta Construction and Manufacturing, and BMC. Egypt Bahrain Air Conditioning Company, Rock Wool ROKAL Company, Glass Rock, Al Nada Company and other major companies operating in the field, in addition to national pavilions for many Arab, Asian and European countries, including pavilions from China - India - Turkey - Bahrain - Uzbekistan - Arab Emirates - Spain - Vietnam - Italy.

It is noteworthy that the exhibition will be held during the period from 17 to 19 May, at the Egypt Exhibition Center, Moshier Tantawi axes , in New Cairo.

