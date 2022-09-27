DUBAI:- Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is showcasing its decisive EPC edge on power transmission, water and renewable energy projects at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show 2022.

L&T is a platinum sponsor of this three-day event that opened today at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (from September 27-29th.)

“As one of the major players in the EPC space, L&T is proud to have been associated with WETEX since 2016 as it brings together important developers from across the globe and also provides a perfect platform to interact and exchange ideas,” said T Madhava Das, whole time director and senior executive vice-president (Utilities), Larsen & Toubro

“This international event also presents us an opportunity to showcase our track record and capabilities, reaffirm our commitment towards the UAE region and reinforce ties with our major stakeholders,” he added.

L&T Construction’s Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business vertical is a leading global EPC player in India, Africa, ASEAN and the Middle East in the realms of power transmission and distribution, renewables, integrated solutions and end-to-end services ranging from design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of transmission lines, substations, underground cable networks, distribution networks, power quality improvement projects, infrastructure electrification, solar PV plants, battery energy storage systems and mini/micro grid projects.

L&T’s Renewables business

In the GCC region, the renewable arm of the business currently executes close to 2GWp capacity of Solar plants in Saudi Arabia. Possessing experience in niche floating solar PV technology, the business already has an enviable track record in India: 5GWp+ solar portfolio, 150 MWhr energy storage projects with over 500 micro grids. It is a single-stop solution for renewable generation, pooling & evacuation, substations and transmission lines. L&T Renewables offer flexible solutions from monocrystalline to bifacial PV module technologies, central or string inverters and fixed or tracking solutions to suit the extreme desert conditions.

Biggest STP in the United Arab Emirates

L&T has also successfully commissioned 10+ water infrastructure projects in the GCC region till date worth $1 billion+ and has significant presence in the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. In 2019, the business had commissioned the 375-million-litres-per-day sewage treatment plant in Jebel Ali, on a turnkey basis, a signature and key project in the region.

Background:

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

