Dubai, UAE – Kerten Hospitality, the global lifestyle hospitality operator known for creating purpose-driven, community-centric destinations, announces the participation of Nakhati, its female-led purpose-driven gelato brand, at the Saudi Franchise Expo 26-28 January 2026 in Riyadh.

In line with Vision 2030, Nakhati is rooted in cultural heritage, sustainable growth, and entrepreneurship. After a successful debut in Saudi Arabia, including the flagship store at Diriyah’s Bujairi Terrace, Nakhati is expanding via a social franchise model designed to empower women entrepreneurs and foster sustainable business ownerships.

The Nakhati franchise model is accessible, scalable, and operationally efficient, offering a projected payback within three years. Franchisees benefit from ROI starting at 22% in year one and exceeding 50% by year five, with a lean structure that is EBITDA-positive from day one. Local financing, grants, and subsidies further reduce entry barriers for Saudi entrepreneurs.

Nakhati supports the local economy by sourcing from Saudi suppliers and creating jobs for youth and passionate entrepreneurs. With more than 50 new malls planned across Saudi Arabia and the GCC by 2028, the brand is well positioned to capture demand in the premium dessert segment. Kerten Hospitality aims to open 95 franchises globally within five years, supported by a strategic partnership with Francorp.

To coincide with the Saudi Franchise Expo, Nakhati will introduce three new gelato flavours inspired by Saudi heritage and local ingredients:

Date Pudding with Toffee, celebrating the Kingdom’s iconic fruit

Saffron with Cinnamon, inspired by traditional spice blends

Lavender Earl Grey, a modern interpretation of tea culture

Nakhati has received international recognition for its social franchise model, including the Dentons Best Franchising Model Award, and has represented Saudi creativity at COP28 in Dubai, the Forbes Women Summit in Riyadh, and global festivals such as Taste of London and Taste of Paris.

Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality, commented: “Nakhati reflects the spirit of Vision 2030 by celebrating Saudi culture, empowering women entrepreneurs, and creating sustainable economic impact through a globally relevant gelato brand.”

Visitors to the Saudi Franchise Expo are invited to experience the new flavours, explore the franchise opportunity, and discover how Nakhati merges cultural craftsmanship, sustainability, and investment potential.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anne Bleeker | Managing Director In2 Consulting

E-mail: anne@in2consulting.com

Mob: +971 56 6030886