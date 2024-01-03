Explore first Dhai Dubai Light Art Festival and live it up at Break the Block music party

Tuck into great value ‘kids eat free’ deal across many Expo City cafés and restaurants

Tuck into family-friendly dining with ‘kids eat free’ offer

Until 18 February

Various venues across Expo City Dubai

Celebrating the launch of sensational seasonal restaurants at Expo City Dubai, 20 F&B outlets are inviting kids aged 12 and under to eat for free. Take advantage of a free kids’ meal with every adult meal purchased at a range of venues including Gup & Shup by celebrated chef Rohit Ghai; Philly Jawn by Ghostburger; Lilly’s; Reform; Safar; Yamanote Collective; PXB Café; Alkebulan African dining hall; Assembly Mezze & Skewers from Chef Athanasios and legendary stuffed cookie brand Floozie Cookies. Expo City’s pavilions are always free for kids, so why not make a day of it?

Enjoy the city’s most effervescent run

20 January, 1600-2000

Al Forsan Park

Be showered in fluffy foam as you hit the streets of Expo City Dubai in a fun, non-competitive event guaranteed to lift spirits and get heart rates racing. Starting from Al Forsan Park, participants of all ages are invited to walk, run or dance through 4km and 8km routes, navigating through bubble stations across the course. There’s plenty of post-race activities in the race village too, so sign up at PremierOnline.

See the spirit of Dubai brilliantly illuminated at the inaugural Dhai Dubai Light Art Festival

26 January- 4 February

Al Wasl Plaza

Embark on a luminous journey with the launch of the first Dhai Dubai Light Art Festival at Expo City, a canvas for local artists to transform light into a language of creativity and cultural storytelling. With each light installation echoing the vibrant spirit of the city, Dhai Dubai invites visitors from around the globe to experience the unique fusion of traditional Emirati heritage and cutting-edge artistic innovation. For more information visit DhaiDubai.com.

Get on the guestlist for Break the Block festival

26 January, 1800-0400

Al Forsan Park

Move away from the mainstream with Break the Block, an eclectic music, street food and arts festival that breaks boundaries and unites communities. Egyptian vinyl virtuoso DJ Shadi Megalla kicks off the experience, followed by British electronic music group Jungle who will present a lively set of neo soul funk, while Nightmares on Wax will bring their signature blend of hip-hop, trip-hop and electronica to keep Dubai’s party people going until dawn. Prices start at AED 195 per person. Buy your ticket from Platinumlist.

COMING SOON

Be part of the first ever Expo City Dubai Half Marathon

4 February, 0700

Al Forsan Park

With health and wellbeing at its core, Expo City Dubai is encouraging you to start the year with your best foot forward with the inaugural Expo City Dubai Half Marathon. Catering to all ages, fitness levels and aspirations, participants can sign up for 5km, 10km and 21km routes to test their endurance or dip their toe into the world of competitive racing. Sign up at Promosevensports.

Hit the road in the Spinneys 92 Cycle challenge

24, 25 February, 0600

Al Forsan Park

Setting off from Expo City Dubai, the 14th edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge offers a new and exciting race village layout as well as pre-and post-ride activities. While adults can experience the thrill of racing a UCI Gran Fondo World Championship qualifier on Dubai’s traffic-free streets on day two, the first day is open to junior riders. There will also be plenty of smaller, secondary races across the city in the run up to the main race. Register at cyclechallenge.ae.

