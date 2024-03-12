Manama, Bahrain – Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, INJAZ Bahrain successfully hosted its ninth annual Young CEO Program at Bapco Refining’s premises. The event held on the sidelines on the organization’s quarterly board meeting on Thursday, March 7, brought together an impressive lineup of student CEOs with INJAZ Bahrain’s board members.

The day commenced with an exclusive board meeting spearheaded by HH Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, where INJAZ Bahrain's strategic directions were reviewed, and the quarter’s successes were celebrated. The highlight was the interaction between INJAZ Bahrain board members and the young CEOs from the 2024 Company Program, emphasizing INJAZ Bahrain's commitment to providing mentorship-driven experiences for youth. The quarterly board meeting and ninth Edition of the Young CEO was attended by H.H Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa – INJAZ Bahrain, Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery – Bapco Refining, Mr. Anwar Murad – Al Salam Bank, Sh. Bader Al Khalifa – Batelco, Ms. Eman Al Mojali – bni, Mr. Joseph Ghorayeb – HSBC, Mr. Khaled Kanoo – Ebrahim K. Kanoo, Mr. Qays H. Zu’bi – Qays H. Zu’bi Attorneys and Legal Consultant, Mr. Usman Ahmed – National Bank of Bahrain, Mr. Yasser Alabbasi – GPIC and Sh. Zeyad Al Khalifa – stc Bahrain.

This year's Young CEO program welcomed 20 student CEOs, including 10 high school and 10 university students, who demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in the Company Program. They engaged directly with Bahrain’s executives and professionals in a virtual networking environment, exchanging market insights and exploring future career pathways.

The Young CEO Program is integral to INJAZ Bahrain’s vision of nurturing future entrepreneurs, providing them with exposure to real-world business challenges and opportunities. By connecting students with industry veterans, the initiative enhances their entrepreneurial skills, business acumen, and understanding of corporate governance.

Reflecting on the event, Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa stated, “The Young CEO Program exemplifies our commitment to empowering Bahrain's youth. By connecting young minds with established leaders, we inspire them to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams with confidence. Initiatives like these lay the groundwork for a prosperous, innovation-driven future.” Her Highness concluded her remarks by underscoring the impact of INJAZ Bahrain's initiatives to empower the youth through education, mentorship, and practical business experiences. She expressed her belief that, God willing, these efforts will cultivate a generation that is not only skilled but also entrepreneurial, and fully prepared to engage with the global economy.