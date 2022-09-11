Doha – Qatar: Under the patronage of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB), the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, together with the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), will bring the 4th IFSB Innovation Forum to Qatar. Themed ‘Innovations for Sustainability and Regulation of Financial Services’, the Forum will take place on Wednesday, 14 September 2022, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the St Regis Doha.

The 4th IFSB Innovation Forum will convene key stakeholders in the international Islamic finance and sustainable finance communities to focus on the promotion and development of innovative sustainable finance solutions vital in creating a competitive edge for the Islamic Financial Services Industry (IFSI).

Dr Bello Lawal Danbatta, Secretary-General, IFSB, will address the delegates in his welcome remarks, which will touch on the recent developments around sustainable finance and Sukuk market and how it impacts the IFSI. H.E. Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, Governor, Qatar Central Bank, will deliver the opening keynote address, and Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, will address Qatar’s initiatives toward mitigating the consequences of climate change, preserving the environment, and how Islamic finance supports the realisation of a socially and economically equitable future.

The event will feature speakers from key international and local institutions such as Bank Negara Malaysia, Saudi Central Bank, United Nation Development Programme, HSBC, Q Invest, Standard and Poor’s, UK Export Finance, and Global Green Growth Institute, among others.

The IFSB Innovation Forum targets regulators, policymakers, Islamic financial services institutions, academic and research institutions, financial service providers, legal practitioners, Shariah advisors, and other key stakeholders in the IFSI.

To register, visit https://www.ifsb.org/event_detail.php?e_id=580.

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100 per cent foreign ownership, 100 per cent repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10 per cent corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa