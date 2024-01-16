Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, in collaboration with Miral, a creator of immersive experiences and destinations, and the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Convention and Exhibition Bureau, are partnering to host the IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from 22-24 January 2024.

The IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit 2024 will provide an unparalleled conference program to explore the latest trends fostering continued growth across the region’s attractions industry. High-profile speakers and panelists from some of the world’s most dynamic leisure, entertainment, and tourism brands will share their knowledge with participants, including Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, who will deliver the welcome address; Scott O’Neil, CEO, Merlin Entertainments; Ahmad Hussain, COO, Dubai Holding Entertainment; and Don Potts, President, Qiddiya Investment Company.

The trade event promises to deliver on inspiration and best practices in trending topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline operations, digital transformation to enhance visitor experience, embedding sustainability in the business model, planning and designing of innovative attractions, and destination development.

“IAAPA has the mission to support the attractions industry and contribute to its development and future. Education is an important pilar to build a bright future and we would like to make this as accessible as possible to all professionals in the industry” said Peter van der Schans, Vice President and Executive Director of IAAPA Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Key highlights from the education program include:

IAAPA EMEA 2022 Middle East Ride Safety Report – IAAPA will present the inaugural edition of the IAAPA Ride Safety Report, specifically tailored for the Middle East region. This study offers a comprehensive and detailed analysis of ride-related incidents in theme and leisure parks across the Middle East. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into the volume, nature, and underlying causes of ride accidents in the region, a first-of-its-kind data compilation in the Middle East.

Pulse of the Industry: Operators Insights into the Middle Eastern Attractions and Market – This session assembles distinguished operators from across the Middle East, each ready to share their expertise in management, operational efficiency, and guest satisfaction. The panel will offer valuable insights into the operational challenges and opportunities of the Middle East’s leisure industry, providing actionable strategies to navigate rapidly evolving market conditions and achieve operational excellence.

Managing World-Class Destinations – This panel discussion brings together a diverse group of influential operators and stakeholders from various renowned destinations. This interactive session will explore various perspectives on destination development, including challenges faced, innovative strategies employed, and visions for the future. The discussion aims to foster a comprehensive understanding of what makes a destination truly world-class, drawing parallels and contrasts to the vision outlined for Yas Island.

As Nico Reynders, Senior Membership Manager of the IAAPA Europe, Middle East, and Africa region said, “It is great education, networking opportunities and it is free. Anyone working in the attractions industry should register and come”.

