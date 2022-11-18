Dubai, UAE: Dubai has recently witnessed the second edition of Healthcare Future Summit (HFS), which is supported by Dubai Health Authority, with the participation of more than 40 countries, 1,700 healthcare participants, and 114 speakers specialized in the healthcare sector.

Created as a global platform for knowledge and innovation, HFS also serves as an interactive meeting for decision-makers, planners, specialists, and healthcare entrepreneurs from both the public and private sectors.

HFS 2022 was held under the theme “Bringing Healthcare Communities Together”, and focused on nine key pillars: Healthcare Innovation and Technology, Pharma in Healthcare, Point of Care: Post Pandemic Lifestyle Journey, Travel Safety and Aerospace Medicine, Maritime Healthcare, Leadership in Healthcare, Patient Safety, Occupational Health, and finally Start-ups and Healthcare Disruptions.

The opening ceremony was officially inaugurated by His Excellency Dr. Amin Hussain Al Ameeri, Asst. Undersecretary of Health Regulation Sector at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, and several specialists from various healthcare sectors.

Dr. Ramadan Alblooshi, Acting Director of Public Health Protection Department at Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Head of Scientific Committee for HFS, stated: “The DHA is dedicated to being at the forefront of efficient healthcare practices that better serves its community. Conferences such as HFS with an international participation bring much needed value to the UAE in helping us to develop professionally. The depth of scientific information we rallied together this weekend is immeasurable, as we have all truly gathered with the intent to improve the future of healthcare and commit to collaborating on a larger scale that tackle profound issues and improve the overall experience for patients and medical professionals alike.”

Dr. Nahed Monsef, Director of Strategy and Governance Department at DHA, stated: “We aim to adopt revolutionary advances in digital health and technologies as we continuously strive to transform health, medicine, and biomedical science to redefine and re-engineer the tools needed to create a healthier future in Dubai.”

Eng. Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding, stated: "After holding the first edition virtually last year, we were thrilled to hold Healthcare Future Summit in-person for its second edition and force a greater impact on the healthcare sector through educational development for the public and private sectors. HFS has brought medical experts from various industries and professions around the world to shed light on innovative practice and the effective use of technology in a way that reinspires us to continue improving the methods for treating patients. Cooperation and action are necessary to achieve success, and we are proud to strengthen the link between all of us.”

The two-day conference, which took place at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, touched on many groundbreaking topics with top experts from Dubai Health Authority, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Abud Dhabi Department of Health, Dubai Hospital, American Hospital Dubai, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Al Jalila Foundation, Mediclinic, University of Cincinnati, Johnson & Johnson, Etihad Airways, Emirates Medical Association, Emirates Health Services, King Fahd Specialized Hospital in Saudi Arabia, and many more prominent medical professionals from around the world.

The second edition of Healthcare Future Summit was organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Organization Est., a member of INDEX Holding, with support from Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Health Services, and Sheikh Zayed Genetic Research Centre.