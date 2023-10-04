Abu Dhabi – In the presence of HE Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE and HE Nicolas Niemtchinow Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE, a special event took place at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi. The event aimed to show appreciation for Mrs Fairouz Villain, President of the “Les amis de la Sorbonne” Association created by Mrs Villain in 2006, and Mr Jean Paul Villain, Compagnon des lumières of Sorbonne Abu Dhabi for their support and generous donation of remarkable lithographies to the university.

The university's strong commitment to nurturing the arts and embracing cultures is exemplified through this philanthropic gesture. As part of this act, two lithographies were acquired, one being a piece, by renowned artist Pablo Picasso, while the second artwork belongs to Bernard Buffet. This generous gesture truly reflects the institution's dedication to its mission of fostering connections and supporting expression.

In this regard, HE Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE said, “Sorbonne Abu Dhabi and the Louvre are the two pillars of the French collaboration and cooperation in the UAE. Thanks to Mrs Fairouz Villain and her support for the past 17 years, this French-Emirati University became a reality.”

Professor Nathalie Martial Braz, Vice-Chancellor, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the donation made by Mr. And Mrs. Villain to the University Library. This donation perfectly aligns with the university’s commitment, to providing students with a range of artistic resources fostering a culture of knowledge exploration and creativity. She added, “By installing those beautiful works by Picasso, representing his daughter-muse Maya, and Bernard Buffet, representing the view of the Eiffel tower from the Grenelle Bridge, you are offering to Sorbonne Abu Dhabi, beyond this artistic testimony, an expression of what constitutes us and binds us together: Family, Paris and surrealism!”

The Gratitude Ceremony was an event that honoured the generosity of the Villains. It also showcased the lasting partnership, between Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and individuals who are deeply committed, to promoting education and the arts.