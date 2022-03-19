Manama, Bahrain: The Gulf Property Show will be host to a visionary leadership roundtable into Bahrain’s real estate future on March 23rd at 11.00am at Bahrain Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The Leaders’ Panel will feature a roundtable discussion under the banner headline of “Bahrain Real Estate Landscape – Visions of the Future”. The Round table will focus on Future Developments in the Kingdom of Bahrain through the eyes of some of its leaders in the Real Estate Sector.

The panelist leading the discussion are Amin Al Arrayed, the CEO of Edamah, Majid Al Khan, the CEO of Bahrain Harbour; Gulf Finance House Properties and Arif Hejres, the Chairman of Bahrain Property Developers Association.

“The Roundtable will give an important insider’s view from three leaders who will be instrumental in transforming Bahrain’s real estate landscape. “says Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE).

“The discourse at the roundtable will seek to be objective and real. The panel will be challenged to present their vision within the realms of what is attainable and deliverable. The discussion will seek to include a 360-degree view on issues that will need to be taken on board as part of the vision. This may be the changing market trends, the effects of the current issues around price inflation and the need for aligning with sustainable development goals.” adds Ahmed Suleiman, Event Director.

The Roundtable will be broadcast live via zoom and YouTube as well as being open to visitors of the Gulf Property Show.

The Roundtable has been organized by HCE in conjunction with EMIC, the Training Provider of the event.

The Gulf Property Show carries the support of Bahrain’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), The Survey & Land Bureau (SLRB) and Bahrain Property Developers Association (Bapda).

