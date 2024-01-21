Muscat, Oman – Fisheries Development Oman, in collaboration with Zawraq Collective, has launched "Mirsah," a unique cultural experience that invites visitors on a journey to explore Oman's rich maritime heritage and fishing traditions. The event is taking place from 18 - 20 January 2024, in various locations around old Muscat, including Muttrah and Kalbuh Park.

The event showcases a tapestry of activities reflecting Oman’s maritime heritage and underscoring the significance of fishing in shaping the Omani identity. Those include a sea voyage along the Muttrah Coast aboard the traditional ship "Majan," captained by Saleh Al Jabri. Captain Al Jabri will recount his experiences commanding the sailing vessel ‘Jewel of Muscat,’ which revived Oman’s commercial sailing heritage during its historic voyage to Singapore.

The event also features Chef Abdullah Al Hashmi offering a live cooking demonstration of seafood dishes as part of the "Sofriya" culinary arts series. This edition highlights the profound historical connection between the Omani people and the sea, exploring the future of this relationship amidst advances in aquaculture and commercial fishing, vital for food security and economic diversification.

Kalbuh Park has witnessed the unveiling of a mixed-media art installation by artist Safaa Al Balushi, drawing inspiration from her ancestors’ lives and their bond with the sea, trade, and ancient legends. Artist Reem Falkenaz set up an open studio for capturing commemorative photos against a backdrop crafted by Safaa Al Balushi. The park is also hosting various activities for children, including art workshops led by Mariam Al Qamshui, enabling children to experience diverse art forms such as collage and watercolour painting, alongside storytelling sessions by four Omani storytellers – Ahmed Al Rashdi, Zahra Ahmed, and Rashid Al Ghafri, narrating tales inspired by maritime heritage.

Nadia Al Hamzi from Fisheries Development Oman commented, "Our collaboration with Zawraq Collective in hosting 'Mirsah' reflects our commitment to community partnership, supporting youth cultural initiatives and reviving Oman’s maritime history. 'Mirsah' acts as a conduit between past and present, opening new vistas for the future. It presents an opportunity to connect with the local community and introduce them to our operations and products within a culturally rich and entertaining framework”.

Noor Al Mahrooqi from Zawraq Collective expressed her enthusiasm about this partnership, remarking, "This event encapsulates Zawraq Collective’s distinct style, merging art in its various forms with local culture and contemporaneity. We are thankful to Fisheries Development Oman for their trust and sponsorship of this event, which goes beyond art to touch a crucial aspect of every Omani’s life, their past and future". She also mentioned that registration for the ‘Mirsah’ events is available at https://zawraqcollective.com/

About Fisheries Development Oman (FDO)

Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), the investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) in the fisheries sector, was established with a view to developing this key sector in the Sultanate by investing in profitable projects that could highlight its economic value to investors. FDO seeks to attract investment to local and international opportunities and demonstrate the sector’s profitability and sustainability at a global scale, utilising the Sultanate’s competitiveness in global markets.

Sustainability holds a crucial position in the business strategy of Fisheries Development Oman. The company strongly emphasises the responsible use of renewable resources such as biomass and small pelagic to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry. FDO remains dedicated to driving economic development while preserving the environment, in line with its commitment to the community and shareholders.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Fisheries Development Oman

e-mail: communication@fdo.om