Cairo, Egypt: – A high-level press conference was held earlier today in Cairo to discuss the expected outcomes, details, and purpose of Egypt Energy 2023 co-located with FIREX will be held under the patronage of the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Environment, and Supported by the Ministry of Military Production.

Egypt Energy is the leading energy event in North Africa. The exhibition will take place from October 29-31, 2023, at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo and will focus on the latest developments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, transmission distribution, power generation, and smart solutions.

The press conference was hosted by Egypt Energy co-located with FIREX, the key participating speakers were: Dr. Ahlam Farouk, Head of the Central Department for Improving the Industrial Environment and Energy at the Ministry of Environment, Mr. Ahmed Osman, Vice President atf Atos Generators, and Ms. Rama Homsi, Manager of Egypt Energy and Firex Exhibitions. The event also hosted key exhibitors of the events such as Eng. Mohamed Labib CEO of Fire Triangle, Ms. Mona Tarek Marketing Manager at Morx, Mr. Hisham Monir General Manager of El Mousa Cables, and Mr. Haitham Ahmed Marketing Manager of Egypt Cable, Mr. Bishoy Halim PR Manager at Customized Power Technology (CPT).

The panel discussed the importance of Egypt Energy 2023 in accelerating the shift to cleaner, more resilient, and efficient energy systems in Egypt and the North Africa region. They highlighted the event's program, exhibitors, and sponsors, and encouraged businesses and stakeholders to register to attend. They also spoke about methods to improve fire prevention strategies, create smart and safe solutions for a safer future.

"Egypt is committed to transitioning to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future," said Dr. Ahlam Farouk. "Egypt Energy 2023 will be a key event in this journey, it is a testament to how Egypt is leading the way for a more sustainable future. We look forward to welcoming the country and region’s leading energy companies to Cairo and hope to see the impact of this conference in the near future.”

Ms. Rama Homsi said, "Smart solutions, solar energy, and green hydrogen are amongst the key sectors of sustainable energy future. Egypt Energy 2023 will showcase the latest smart energy technologies and solutions from around the world. We encourage visitors to come and learn about how these technologies can help them reduce their energy consumption and costs, and contribute to a more sustainable future."

The speakers also shared details on the progress being made in regards to the energy transition in Egypt. The panel prefaced that the conference will highlight some of the latest start-ups and SMEs that will be present on ground to share their unique breakthrough solutions in the power technology.

Eng. Mohamed Labib, CEO at Fire Triangle, and Exhibitor at the upcoming event, said “I’m confident in the exhibition and the success of the exhibition, I’m also confident in the future of the country and the opportunities that Egypt Energy will provide for this sector”.

Eng. Mona Tarek, Marketing Manager at Morx, an Exhibitor at Egypt Energy, said, "As an Egyptian manufacturer for Fire Fighting solution and Equipment, we are proud to participate in this year's exhibition and to show how Egyptian products are up to international standards."

Egypt Energy 2023 co-located with FIREX is expected to attract over 9,000 visitors from more than 90 countries. The event will feature two high-level talks; the Egypt Energy Leadership Conference and FIREX Talks, an SME innovation zone, an exclusive 1-2-1 VIP Hosted Buyer program, and an electricity market consulting zone.

Egypt Energy 2023 is a must-attend event for anyone who wants to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving energy landscape of North Africa. It is a unique opportunity to network with key decision-makers, explore new technologies and solutions, and contribute to shaping the future of energy in the region.

Some key speakers from both the Egypt Energy and FIREX schedules include:

Egypt Energy Leadership Conference speakers:

Eng. Ahmad Kamal, CEO, Environmental Compliance Office – Federation of Egyptian Industries

Eng. Atter Hannoura, Director Public Private Partnership Central Unit, Ministry of Finance

Eng. Naglaa Fikry Khattab, General Manager for Studies of Interconnection Projects, Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company EETC

Mr. Waleid Gamal Eldien, Executive Chairman, General Authority for Economic Zone of the Suez Canal

Eng. Yasser Elgammal, General Manager, Electricity Market Affairs, Egypt Electricity Holding Company

Dr. Hafez El-Salmawy, Professor of Energy Engineering, Zagazig University, Egypt, Consultant, World Bank

Ahmed Rezk, Deputy UNIDO Representative, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

FIREX speakers:

Col. Ahmed Rashad, Health, Safety and Environment, Senior Manager, Mashreq Bank

Eng. Heba Hammad, General manager of Egyptian standards, Egyptian organization for standardization (EOS)

Major General Maher Al-Toraky, Fire Prevention and Firefighting Consultant and Occupational Safety and Health Expert

Mr. Mostafa Rawi, Quality, Environment, Health and Safety Director, African Export-Import Bank

Mr. Yasser Zannoun, Secretary General, the Egyptian Facility Management Association (EGYFMA)

Mr. Muhamed Salah, Environment, Health and Safety Manager, Global Medical City

