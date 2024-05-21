China’s Sungrow, a PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has signed a partnership deal with India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to supply energy storage systems for Saudi tourism destination AMAALA.

The supply contract includes 165 megawatts (MW) PV inverters and 160MW/760MWh energy storage systems.

The collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), marking a pivotal moment in sustainable energy development, Sungrow said in a press statement.

This flagship project is developed and led by French utility company EDF Group and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) for the Public Investment Fund-backed Red Sea Global.

Spanning 4,155 square kilometres along the Red Sea coast, AMAALA will house 29 hotels, 3,900 rooms, 1,200 luxury villas, apartments, and estate homes, complemented by upscale retail, dining, and leisure facilities. The destination will operate solely on renewable energy.

AMAALA off-grid project will supply continuous green electricity to local desalination and wastewater treatment plants. Sungrow’s solar-plus-storage solution will power the project, including the construction of a 10MW demonstration platform.

The project is projected to generate an annual capacity of 410 million kilowatt hours, sufficient to slash carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 500,000 tonnes.

Read more: India’s L&T bags multi-utility EPC contract for AMAALA project in Saudi Arabia

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.