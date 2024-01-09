Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced recently that its construction arm has been awarded a turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract to establish various systems related to renewable energy generation and utilities for AMAALA ultra-luxury destination located along the Red Sea coast in northwest Saudi Arabia.

The EPC contract was awarded by a consortium of UAE's Masdar, and French utility EDF, who signed a concession agreement for the fully integrated utility project with the developers of AMAALA, Red Sea Global (RSG).

AMAALA, which is set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve, spans an area of 4155 square kilometres, and will have 25 hotels and 900 luxury residential villas, apartments and estate homes alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness and recreational facilities once complete.

The project scope, on the power systems front, comprises off-grid renewable energy system comprising of 250MWp solar PV plant and >700MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS); biofuel based internal combustion engines; three Gas Insulated Substations; high voltage transmission lines and medium voltage distribution networks, L&T said in a press statement dated 27 December 2023.

The scope for water systems involves constructing a Seawater Reverse Osmosis Plant with a capacity of 37 MLD [millions of litres per day] equivalent to 37,000 m3/day, Sewage Treatment Plants with a capacity of 6 MLD or 6,000 m3/day, marine works including intake and outfall, tank farms, potable water network, wastewater network and treated sewage effluent network.

While L&T doesn’t disclose specific contract value, the statement categorised the award as “major,” in the range of 50 to 70 billion Indian rupees to ($601million - $842 million).

T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Sr. Executive Vice President (Utilities), Larsen & Toubro said, “The award of this prestigious contract stands testimony to the synergistic strength of diverse offerings of L&T Construction in providing innovative solutions to customers keen on sustainable, clean and reliable electricity and water systems.”

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

