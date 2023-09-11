Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, Amaala and The Red Sea, has entered into a 25-year concession agreement with the French multinational electric utility company EDF (Électricité de France) and leading clean energy company Masdar on a multi-utilities infrastructure facility to service the Amaala destination.

Like its sister destination, The Red Sea, Amaala will be powered entirely by solar energy, saving the equivalent of nearly half a million tons of CO2 emissions every year. The new facility consists of an optimized off-grid renewable energy system, which generates energy from photovoltaic technology, and a battery energy storage solution that enables 24/7 power, plus a desalination plant and wastewater treatment plant, both powered by renewables.

“Sustainability is a cornerstone of Amaala, and our new partnership with EDF and Masdar will drive us towards achieving a zero-carbon footprint once fully operational. The project follows the template for success provided by The Red Sea, where we recently completed the build of five solar farms, procuring a destination-wide utility system that enables us to operate with no connection to the national grid,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

Amaala’s renewable supply system has the capacity to generate up to 410,000 MWh per annum - enough to power 10,000 households for an entire year. The system includes a 700 MWh battery storage facility, which ensures Amaala will be powered by renewables, day and night. There will also be a water desalination plant that uses reverse osmosis technology and has a capacity of 37 million liters of water per day.

The contract was procured in the model of an independent public-private partnership (PPP), covering the design, construction and operation of the systems providing utilities, accompanied by the associated networks and infrastructure.

Béatrice Buffon, Group Executive Vice-President in charge of EDF’s International Division, said: “With more than 90% of its electricity production decarbonized, the EDF group is pursuing its ambition to contribute to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Our objective is to continue to be a key player in the development of innovative, fully resilient and net-zero electrical systems. Together with Masdar, we are thrilled to take part in Red Sea Global’s Amaala project, a large scale off-grid system delivering carbon-free electricity and water 24/7. This project will set new standards of execution and operation for EDF and the Kingdom.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “For this fully integrated utility project in partnership with Red Sea Global and EDF, we have brought together a suite of innovative solutions and technologies including solar, battery storage and desalination. It is a remarkable, unique project which will help drive sustainable economic development to the beautiful tourism destination of Amaala.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key strategic market for Masdar and as a leading renewable energy company and longstanding partner, we are committed to playing an important role in supporting the country’s Vision 2030 Strategy as it aims to meet its ambitious targets of delivering 50% of its energy needs from renewables by the end of the decade.”

The utilities concession agreement between RSG, EDF and Masdar has an initial 25-year term with the option to extend and involves the financing, engineering, development, construction, operation, maintenance and transfer of a multi-utilities infrastructure facility.

While this deal helps Amaala reach its net-zero ambitions, the destination will go beyond sustainability to have a regenerative impact on the environment, with the aim of delivering a 30% net conservation benefit to local ecosystems by 2040. This will be achieved by enhancing biologically diverse habitats including mangroves, seagrass, corals and land vegetation that help biodiversity to flourish, while contributing to carbon sequestration efforts too.

Phase One of Amaala is focused on the Triple Bay masterplan and will be ready to welcome first guests in early 2025. Once complete, the destination will be home to more than 3,900 hotel rooms across 29 hotels and 1,200 high-end resident villas, apartments and estate homes, alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness and recreational facilities.

It also includes a vibrant community for the more than 15,000 people who will live and work at Amaala when fully complete.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

RSG is a global multi-project developer, seeking to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible and regenerative development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment. The protection of natural capital is central to all development decisions, as the organization seeks to create a better future for all.

A cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambition to diversify its economy, RSG is playing a key role in transforming the nation, by creating exciting opportunities for young Saudi talent and the private sector, as it develops built assets and destinations across multiple sectors that make a positive impact for people and planet.

RSG is the visionary company behind some of the world’s most ambitious development ventures, including luxury regenerative tourism destinations such as The Red Sea and Amaala.

Across its portfolio, RSG leverages the most innovative concepts, strategies, and technologies to deliver projects that actively enhance the wellbeing of customers, communities, and environments.

About Amaala

Set along Saudi Arabia’s north-western coast and spanning 4,155 sq. km, the year-round destination features a pristine landscape and diverse natural ecosystems, coupled with a unique and intriguing heritage and local culture.

Designed to evolve and elevate the very best in travel, Amaala is an ultra-luxury destination and the first global integrated family wellness destination, set to curate transformative personal journeys inspired by arts, wellness, and the purity of the Red Sea. State-of-the-art facilities and an attractive year-long events calendar will ensure Amaala is a distinctive wellness destination worldwide.

Phase One of Amaala – focused on the Triple Bay masterplan – is well underway, with our first guests to be welcomed in 2025. It will consist of eight resorts offering upwards of 1,200 hotel keys. Amaala has awarded construction contracts worth in excess of 13.4 billion riyals (USD 3.57 billion) to date.

Once complete, Amaala will be home to more than 3,900 hotel rooms across 29 hotels, and approximately 1,200 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

Two of Amaala’s signature attractions will be the Red Sea marine life institute – an educational and scientific research center designed by world-renowned architects, Foster + Partners – and the Triple Bay Marina Yacht Club, which is set to become an international hub for luxury yachting.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Amaala, and the entire destination will be powered by 100% renewable energy, for which the resulting saving in CO2 emissions to the atmosphere is equivalent to nearly half a million tons each year. The destination will operate with a zero-carbon footprint once fully operational.

About Électricité de France

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1), of whom 30.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €143.5 billion in 2022.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

For more information please visit: https://www.uae.edf.com

For more information please visit: https://www.uae.edf.com

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE’s clean energy champion and one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

