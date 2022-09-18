Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Edamah signed an agreement with the organiser of Cityscape Bahrain 2022, Informa Markets, through which Edamah will be a platinum sponsor for the event.

Cityscape Bahrain 2022 will be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and is due to take place between November 22 and 24. It is the Middle East’s largest and most prestigious property exhibition and the first major show due to take place at Bahrain’s new Exhibition World.

Edamah’s CEO Amin Al Arrayed affirmed the company’s commitment to developing Bahrain’s real estate sector, to serve as a cornerstone of realizing plans of sustainable and diversified economic growth.

He said, “We hope that many rewarding collaborations emerge from the event and look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand to learn more about Edamah’s diverse portfolio.”

Edamah will showcase its flagship projects at the event, including the 1.3 million square meter Bilaj Al Jazayer mega project, which is set to be a world-class sustainable town centered around a pristine 3-kilometer beach.

Director of Informa Markets Alexander Heuff, said, “We look forward to bringing Cityscape to Bahrain for the first time and shining a spotlight on its thriving property market. Our aim is to connect developers, architects, designers, and real estate and government bodies to network and seek opportunities.”

Heuff added, “The collaboration with Edamah underlines our commitment to support their promise to ‘build for Bahrain’ and robustly presents Cityscape in our debut year on the island."

The three-day exhibition will be held alongside a two-day proptech summit, MEA Proptech Bahrain. The conference will feature an overview of the proptech sector in the GCC, government initiatives, and a deep dive into the start-up scene. It will also look at different forms of investment and venture capitalism.

Cityscape Bahrain will cover all aspects of Bahrain’s real estate ecosystem, including residential, hospitality, and commercial properties, as well as property tech (proptech) and financing initiatives to stimulate market growth.